Photo Credit: The Berkeley

There’s a haute new tea in London town! The Berkeley has unveiled its latest Autumn/Winter 2023 Prêt-à-Portea collection – a playful and stylish selection of couture cakes inspired by designers from Victoria Beckham to Nina Ricci.

Photo Credit: The Berkeley

The tea, which just launched this week, is a firm favorite with fashionistas with a sweet tooth, giving a contemporary twist to afternoon tea with a collection of bold catwalk-inspired creations.

This season’s collection opens with a striking Versace gown, immortalized in vanilla mousse, Emmanuel sponge, and a fig and plum compote, topped off with a fashionable fruit tulle skirt. Harris Reed’s standout coat for Nina Ricci is crafted with Valrhona dark chocolate supreme and yuzu ganache, set on a citrus pain de gênes and finished with a chocolate statement collar.

Photo Credit: The Berkeley

Paco Rabanne’s shimmering ensemble is a Mont Blanc cake with chestnut mousse and blackcurrant jelly, set on a light caramelized chestnut sponge and topped with a glittering feather. Prada’s handbag of the season is a cinnamon blondie, glazed with silky white icing, sandwiched with Ivoire chocolate. Victoria Beckham’s trophy jacket is an orange sablé, intricately piped with royal icing.

Missoni’s legendary zigzag – this season showcased on a maxi coat – is depicted with mandarin mousse and almond praline, wrapped in Joconde sponge, and topped with chocolate zigzags. Finally, this season’s showstopping sharing cake is an Alexander McQueen gown, combining chocolate Gianduja cream, miso caramel and hazelnut sponge, finished with high-shine shimmering glaçage and a chocolate frill.

Photo Credit: The Berkeley

As always, the afternoon tea also includes contemporary canapés and sandwiches, with a selection of loose-leaf teas.

It’s a delectable treat for every sense, to be sure, enjoyed at the elegant Maybourne group-owned five-star The Berkeley hotel in the heart of Knightsbridge from 10 November 2023 – 7 January 2024.

Photo Credit: The Berkeley