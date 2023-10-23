JOSH HART
Chotto Matte X Haute Living: Miami Relaunch With Lefty Out There

Haute Scene

On Friday, October 13, in proud partnership with Haute Leaders by Haute Living, the relaunch event offered attendees a first look at the restaurant’s newly vibrant yet elegant décor featuring Lefty Out There’s artwork. Enthused guests were greeted with Della Vite prosecco and craft cocktails, followed by canapés and more.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Established in London in 2013, Chotto Matte is a global restaurant by renowned restaurateur Kurt Zdesar. The Chotto Matte restaurants highlight authentic and Nikkei cuisine, presenting a district blend of Japanese and Peruvian culinary ingredients, techniques, and traditions. Set in bright architectural spaces across bustling cities, Chotto Matte is widely praised and beloved around the world.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Chotto Matte Miami is recognized for its innovative melding of the local art, fashion, and cultural scene. Following five years in the space with future expansion on the horizon, the restaurant’s renovation presents a vibrant flair of modern elegance to reflect the brand’s newfound design direction. The space is meticulously crafted to feature bespoke furniture and lush surrounding foliage as a nod to the Peruvian rainforest.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The artwork of acclaimed multidisciplinary artist and illustrator Lefty Out There is spotlighted at the center of the space. Drawing inspiration from the Nikkei concept, the captivating designs expertly complement the restaurant’s unique culinary techniques through fiery shades of orange and red.

WIlliam Noble, Kamal Hotchandani, Kurt Zdesar

Photo Credit: World Red EyeThe night continued with captivating live entertainment by Japanese Taiko drummers, house beats by DJ Patrick M, and a celebratory speech by Chotto Matte founder Kurt Zdesar. Special guests included Chotto Matte Director William Noble, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani, NBC 6’s Kristin Sanchez, former Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco, and The Miami Guide’s Mike Rynart, among others.

