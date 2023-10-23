The Salzburg Festival Society Celebrates With Their Annual New York Gala

Photo Credit: Annie Watt Agency (John Sanderson and Jill Nelson)The Salzburg Festival Society celebrated their annual New York gala last night in a private club with Chairman John French III and his wife, Carole Bailey French, as the Gala Co-Chairs. Salzburg is a byword among international music lovers for pleasure, for a chance to see the best new talent, and for the time they spend together in the stunning countryside of Austria. The guests in black tie reflected this, including Board President Nabil Chartouni and Board Members Lauren Carpenter, Marifé Hernandez, Alexandra Kauka-Hamill, Horacio Milberg-Uribelarrea, Elisabeth Muhr, Sana H. Sabbagh, as well as Tina Beriro, Rodolfo de Rothschild, Richard Gaddes, Kim and Mark Goldberg, Elbrun and Peter Kimmelman, Michele Gerber Klein, Lola Koch, Princess Caroline Murat, Heidi and Allen Roberts, Prince Mario Max Schaumburg Lippe, Theodora and Albert Simons, Daisy Soros, Barbara Tober, Adrienne and Gigi Vittadini, and many more. The Gala was sold out!

Photo Credit: Annie Watt Agency (John Sanderson and Jill Nelson)

John and Carole French introduced the evening’s extraordinary entertainment, soprano Brittany Olivia Loga and tenor Daniel O’Hearn. As John explained, “At the heart of the Salzburg Festival’s mission lies a dedicated focus on the next generation, ensuring the magic of the performing arts remains. Salzburg is an enchanting backdrop. Amidst our daily challenges, the Festival provides us with hope, drawing guests from more than 80 countries. We must not take for granted the profound impact that the Festival has on our society today, as it touches our hearts and unites us in a truly remarkable way.”

Photo Credit: Annie Watt Agency (John Sanderson and Jill Nelson)

The evening’s guest of honor, Kristina Hammer, President of the Salzburg Festival, echoed his sentiments and spoke movingly of her love for New York, recalling F. Scott Fitzgerald’s depictions of the city. She recalled the Festival’s co-founder, Max Reinhardt (this year marks his 150 birthday), “he created an international peace project to show the power of creativity and intellect irregardless of religion or nationality.” With the coming Anschluss he made his way to New York, where he became a citizen and continued his many arts endeavors. She also noted, with shock and helplessness, the tragedy in Israel.

Photo Credit: Annie Watt Agency (John Sanderson and Jill Nelson)

Founded in 2005, the Salzburg Festival Society’s mission is to serve as the liaison between the Salzburg Festival and its American friends and patrons, providing its members with exclusive access to events and services related to the Festival. The Society and its friends are proud to support the Festival’s artistic excellence and innovation in partnership. For more information, visit www.sfsociety.org.

Photo Credit: Annie Watt Agency (John Sanderson and Jill Nelson)