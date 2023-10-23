Photo Credit: Jeff Thibodeau for Fendi

While October has been graced with ‘National Handbag Day’ on October 10th, it is also a month of celebration dedicated to the iconic Fendi Peekaboo handbag.

The Fendi Peekaboo has transcended beyond a handbag, it embodies the spirit of the Fendi woman. With a rich history dating back to its debut in 2008, the Peekaboo was designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi as an accessory that represents a fusion of Roman craftsmanship and the essence of Fendi womanhood. At its core, the Peekaboo is a masterpiece of contemporary leather artistry, combining clean lines and playful functionality. Its trapezium-shaped form, highlighted by a double turnlock upper frame and gusseted pocket construction, creates a suspended drape when open, revealing its luxurious inner craftsmanship. Silvia Venturini Fendi’s vision was to create a bag that emphasized movement and lightness, and the Peekaboo embodies this idea with its soft leather and reversible design. Over the years, it has evolved, offering various styles and sizes, including the innovative Peekaboo ISeeU and Peekaboo X-Lite designs. The Peekaboo has undoubtedly become a symbol of Fendi’s commitment to timeless yet innovative fashion.

Perhaps it is the Peekaboo’s versatile nature that has made it a favorite in the fashion industry. Its dynamic appeal caters to people of different ages, personalities, and styles, and the bag’s functionality becomes a metaphor for the wearer’s emotions and moods, and carrying a Peekaboo can symbolize a strong, empowered person who is unafraid to reveal themselves. To celebrate the unique essence of the Fendi Peekaboo, Fendi hosted its annual lunch in Miami with some of Miami’s most stylish figures like Isabela Grutman, Vita Sidorkina, and Kate Love, among others.

Guests indulged in a coursed lunch at Miami’s Italian oasis nestled in the Miami Design District (MDD), Sofia. One of the newer additions to the MDD’s culinary repertoire, Sofia Design District offers a sophisticated reinterpretation of Italian cuisine, emphasizing the use of high-quality ingredients to celebrate authentic Italian flavors, all within a beautifully designed ambiance featuring a rotating collection of internationally acclaimed art. Each attendee arrived in style, carrying a Peekaboo that best fit not only their outfit but also their personality — which is exactly what the Fendi Peekaboo was destined to do.