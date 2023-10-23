JOSH HART
Cover Story
NY Knicks Star Josh Hart Has Wine & Winning On His Mind
D'Angelo Russell
Cover Story
D’Angelo Russell: A Closed Book Opens Up
Marc Anthony
Cover Story
Marc Anthony: A Star Is Born, And Continues To Rise
Cover Story
Jay Cutler From The NFL Spotlight To Entrepreneurship And Beyond
Udonis Haslem
Cover Story
The Miami Heat’s ‘Gatekeeper’ Udonis Haslem On The Legacy He’s Leaving Behind After Retiring From The NBA

Fendi Hosts A Rather Stylish Lunch In Miami In Honor Of The Iconic Peekaboo Bag

Fashion, Haute Scene, News

The Annual Fendi Peekaboo Lunch Returned To Miami More Stylish Than Ever
Sofia Design District

Photo Credit: Jeff Thibodeau for Fendi

While October has been graced with ‘National Handbag Day’ on October 10th, it is also a month of celebration dedicated to the iconic Fendi Peekaboo handbag. 

The Fendi Peekaboo has transcended beyond a handbag, it embodies the spirit of the Fendi woman. With a rich history dating back to its debut in 2008, the Peekaboo was designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi as an accessory that represents a fusion of Roman craftsmanship and the essence of Fendi womanhood. At its core, the Peekaboo is a masterpiece of contemporary leather artistry, combining clean lines and playful functionality. Its trapezium-shaped form, highlighted by a double turnlock upper frame and gusseted pocket construction, creates a suspended drape when open, revealing its luxurious inner craftsmanship. Silvia Venturini Fendi’s vision was to create a bag that emphasized movement and lightness, and the Peekaboo embodies this idea with its soft leather and reversible design. Over the years, it has evolved, offering various styles and sizes, including the innovative Peekaboo ISeeU and Peekaboo X-Lite designs. The Peekaboo has undoubtedly become a symbol of Fendi’s commitment to timeless yet innovative fashion.

The Annual Fendi Peekaboo Lunch Returned To Miami More Stylish Than Ever
Kate Love

Photo Credit: Jeff Thibodeau for Fendi

Perhaps it is the Peekaboo’s versatile nature that has made it a favorite in the fashion industry. Its dynamic appeal caters to people of different ages, personalities, and styles, and the bag’s functionality becomes a metaphor for the wearer’s emotions and moods, and carrying a Peekaboo can symbolize a strong, empowered person who is unafraid to reveal themselves. To celebrate the unique essence of the Fendi Peekaboo, Fendi hosted its annual lunch in Miami with some of Miami’s most stylish figures like Isabela Grutman, Vita Sidorkina, and Kate Love, among others.

The Annual Fendi Peekaboo Lunch Returned To Miami More Stylish Than Ever
Isabela Grutman and Vita Sidorkina

Photo Credit: Jeff Thibodeau for Fendi

The Annual Fendi Peekaboo Lunch Returned To Miami More Stylish Than Ever
Sofia Design District

Photo Credit: Jeff Thibodeau for Fendi

Guests indulged in a coursed lunch at Miami’s Italian oasis nestled in the Miami Design District (MDD), Sofia. One of the newer additions to the MDD’s culinary repertoire, Sofia Design District offers a sophisticated reinterpretation of Italian cuisine, emphasizing the use of high-quality ingredients to celebrate authentic Italian flavors, all within a beautifully designed ambiance featuring a rotating collection of internationally acclaimed art. Each attendee arrived in style, carrying a Peekaboo that best fit not only their outfit but also their personality — which is exactly what the Fendi Peekaboo was destined to do. 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Fashion
October 27, 2023
Swiss Sportswear Brand, On, Takes Miami Unveiling Its Fifth U.S. Store in Style
By Cory Arnowitz
Roman Grandeur: Bulgari Opens Its Latest Boutique At Topanga Westfield
Fashion
October 27, 2023
Roman Grandeur: Bulgari Opens Its Latest Boutique At Topanga Westfield
By Shelby Comroe
White Glove Service: Inside Major Food Group's New Private Membership Club In Manhattan
City Guide
October 27, 2023
White Glove Service: Major Food Group’s Extravagant New Private Membership Club In Manhattan To Open Soon
By Adrienne Faurote
No One Throws Halloween Party Quite Like Casamigos — Rande Gerber Gives An Inside Look Before This Year's Bash
Celebrities
October 26, 2023
No One Throws A Halloween Party Quite Like Casamigos — Rande Gerber Gives An Inside Look Before This Year’s Bash
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami