In 2008, L’agence entered the fashion scene with the goal of blending Hollywood’s glamour with a touch of sophistication, ultimately dressing the modern woman. Drawing inspiration from the laid-back chic of Southern California and infused with a Parisian sensibility, L’Agence’s collections exude a spirit of sultry glamour. With approximately 300 stores across the US and Canada carrying their creations, including iconic retailers like Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, and Saks Fifth Avenue, L’AGENCE has firmly established itself as a fashion force to be reckoned with. At the helm of the brand — and perhaps the woman who embodies the L’agence ethos the most — is creative visionary and fashion director, Tara Rudes Dann.

Photo Credit: BFA

Haute Living sat down with Rudes Dann ahead of the L’Agence Spring 2024 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week and on the heels of the new Beverly Hills opening, to find out how she got started in the industry and where she plans to evolve the beloved brand.

HAUTE LIVING: ​​Let’s start first with getting to know you. How did you get started in the industry and how did the brand grow?

TARA RUDES DANN: I am fortunate to be the third generation in the garment industry on both sides of my family and 20+ years working with my uncle Jeff Rudes. It was dinner table talk for me, growing up my love of fashion began with two grandmothers, who had beautiful taste in fashion. My paternal grandmother wore Emilio Pucci, loved Oscar de la Renta, and had a very flavorful taste in fashion while my maternal grandmother wore Armani and Escada, and had a much more conservative look but always accessorized with the most glamorous pieces.

I began my journey with my uncle Jeff out of school and he has mentored me along the way.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

HL: ​​How have you managed to continue evolving the brand?

TRD: It’s all about the customer. We know her better than her best friend does.

HL: ​​How have you seen the brand grow and where do you want to see it grow over the next few years?

TRD: In the next few years, we will have an expansive retail model, our e-commerce channel will grow to own a large portion of total business, our international markets will be more mature, and our global wholesale partners will increase sizably.

We will continue to build the brand lifestyle and the L’AGENCE dream for our customers.

Photo Credit: BFA

HL: ​​Congratulations on the Beverly Hills store opening — can you walk us through that concept and the opening?

TRD: It’s inspired by the iconic Parisian storefront with a modern approach and warm California light. A beautiful and welcoming shopping experience for our customers. Beverly Blvd. is the spot in LA to be.

Photo Credit: BFA

HL: And congratulations on another fabulous NYFW presentation. What was the creative behind this collection?

TRD: This season is about an angelic feeling with a rock ‘n’ roll edge. Title Renaissance Revival, creating the Spring 2024 Collection was the most rewarding in my career. It’s angelic with a romantic point of view and an emphasis on rich fabrics. We want her to feel like an iconic diva.

Photo Credit: BFA

HL: What are some pieces from the brand you simply cannot live without?

TRD: The greatest part about our brand is that we dress her for every occasion so to pick out special pieces would be difficult, I personally am a chameleon, and every day I dress according to how I feel. The most essential pieces in my closet are a pair of jeans, a blazer, and a perfect tee!