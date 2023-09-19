Photo Credit: Kevin Kwan

Kevin Hart is flying high like an Eagle.

The comedian, entertainer, and businessman and 11th generation tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckmann have announced a multi-year partnership of their Gran Coramino Tequila as the Official Luxury Tequila of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hart, a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan, surprised everyone with an actual Eagle last year to celebrate the Big Game vs. Kansas City. That same week, Hart was spotted at several Big Game parties with Gran Coramino in-hand.

“As a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, this partnership marries two of my biggest passions: football and tequila. Last year, I surprised fans with an Eagle to bring luck to my team, but this year, I had to kick it up a notch,” said Hart. “To build anticipation for this football season, my tequila brand signed a multi-year partnership that brings the Eagles and Gran Coramino together. The Eagles are stuck with me now!”

Eagles fans will enjoy drinks at the Gran Coramino Bar within Lincoln Financial Field. Gran Coramino in-stadium signage will be visible at all home games and on a variety of digital platforms. Later this season, Gran Coramino will be hosting a sweepstakes for fans to win season tickets and an exclusive tequila tasting event with Eagles Legends.

“We congratulate Kevin Hart on the successful launch of his Gran Coramino brand and look forward to a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership,” said Brian Napoli, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles. “The opening of the Gran Coramino bar at Lincoln Financial Field will add value and another layer to the premium experience for Eagles fans and guests in attendance.”

