Villa Rental In St. Barts: A Guide To The Best Villas On The Island

St. Barts is a luxurious Caribbean island known for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and world-class cuisine. It is also a popular destination for celebrities and other high-net-worth individuals.

If you are looking for a truly unforgettable vacation experience, consider renting a villa in St. Barts. Villas on St. Barts offers a variety of amenities and luxuries, including private pools, butler service, and stunning views of the ocean.

Here is a guide to some of the best villa rentals in St Barts :

Villa Eden Rock: This iconic villa is located on one of the most exclusive beaches in St. Barts. It offers stunning views of the ocean and the surrounding islands. Villa Eden Rock also has a private pool, tennis court, and spa.

Cheval Blanc St. Barth: This luxury resort offers a variety of villas for rent. The villas are located in a secluded area of the island and offer stunning views of the ocean. Cheval Blanc St. Barth also has a private beach, infinity pool, and world-class dining.

Eagle Point Estate: This exclusive estate is located on a private peninsula on the west coast of St. Barts. It offers stunning views of the ocean and the surrounding islands. Eagle Point Estate also has a private beach, tennis court, and golf course.

Villa Marie: This luxurious villa is located in the heart of Gustavia, the capital of St. Barts. It offers stunning views of the harbor and the surrounding islands. Villa Marie also has a private pool, Jacuzzi, and rooftop terrace.

Villa Galion: This stunning villa is located on a hillside overlooking the ocean. It offers stunning views of the Galion Beach and the surrounding islands. Villa Galion also has a private pool, Jacuzzi, and outdoor shower.

These are just a few of the many luxurious villas that are available for rent in St. Barts. When choosing a villa, it is important to consider your budget and your needs. If you are looking for a truly unforgettable vacation experience, consider renting a villa in St. Barts.

Here are some additional tips for choosing and renting a villa in St. Barts:

Consider your budget. Villas in St. Barts can range in price from a few thousand dollars per night to tens of thousands of dollars per night. It is important to set a budget before you start your search.

Think about your needs. Do you need a villa with a private pool? Do you need a villa with a butler or maid service? Do you need a villa that is located near the beach? Once you know your needs, you can start narrowing down your search.

Read reviews. Once you have found a few villas that you are interested in, read reviews from other guests. This will help you to get a better idea of what to expect from each villa.

Book early. Villas in St. Barts are in high demand, especially during the peak season. It is important to book your villa early to avoid disappointment.

If you are planning a vacation to St. Barts, renting a villa is a great way to experience the island’s luxury and beauty. With so many stunning villas to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect one for your needs.

Written in partnership with Evelyn Ruby