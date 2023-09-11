To kick off New York Fashion Week, Dior Beauty hosted an evening celebrating the worlds of art, fragrance, and high fashion converged in Brooklyn. An unforgettable night in honor of the new ‘L’Or de J’adore’ fragrance by Francis Kurkdjian, Dior Perfume Creation Director, and the unveiling of the ‘Gold Rose,’ a limited-edition masterpiece created by the renowned sculptor Jean-Michel Othoniel for the house of Dior, Dior Beauty took over the renowned Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

Nestled within the lush greenery of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, guests explored “The Flowers of Hypnosis,” Jean-Michel Othoniel’s extraordinary exhibition. This collection of six monumental works is sponsored by Dior’s Cultural Gardens Initiative and graces the Lily Pool Terrace, Fragrance Garden, and Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden. Crafted from a mesmerizing combination of gold leaf and stainless steel, Othoniel’s sculptures are a testament to his passion for nature and the profound beauty of flowers.

The interplay of light and shadow, the delicate curves, and the radiant golden hues in Othoniel’s creations provide a captivating experience that enchants the senses. These sculptures transform the gardens into an otherworldly realm, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the magic of art amid the vibrant botanical surroundings. Each piece tells a story, weaving together the artistic vision of Othoniel and the timeless elegance of Dior.

The star-studded event drew a constellation of celebrities who donned their finest Dior and Dior Men ensembles. From Charlize Theron to Awkwafina, the red carpet was a who’s who of Hollywood’s elite. It was an evening where art, fashion, and fragrance fused seamlessly.

Cocktails were served on the Lily Pool Terrace, where guests mingled amidst the fragrance of blooming flowers and Othoniel’s sculptures. This enchanting prelude set the stage for an intimate dinner in the Palm House, an architectural gem within the garden. Here, a special installation by Othoniel was unveiled, inspired by his ‘Gold Rose’ creation.

Another focal point of the night was “Gold Rose,” a masterpiece that encapsulates the essence of Othoniel’s monumental sculptures. Cast in bronze and then meticulously hand-polished, each piece is dipped in a bath of molten 24-carat gold. Nestled within this exquisite bronze and gold flower is a crystal amphora, a delicate and perfectly balanced figure-eight that embodies the soft harmony of Dior’s new look.

Francis Kurkdjian, with his deft touch, added to the enchantment by interpreting ‘L’Or de J’adore,’ subtly scenting the air through tabletop fountains created by Othoniel. The custom flatware, a collaboration with Dior Maison, also took inspiration from the ‘Gold Rose,’ completing the breathtaking tablescape.

This exceptional piece, as breathtaking as it is, is only available upon request in select Dior boutiques beginning in September 2023. It is a true embodiment of the perfect symbiosis between the precious amphora and its sculpted calyx case. And, Jean-Michel Othoniel’s “The Flowers of Hypnosis” will continue to enchant visitors at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden until October 22, 2023. It is an experience that transcends boundaries, where the natural world and human creativity come together in perfect harmony.