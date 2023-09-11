Jimmy Choo just released its Autumn 2023 campaign shot by Mikael Jansson and Stas Komarovski starring Korean K-Pop star and Global Brand Ambassador, Mi-Yeon as well as model Rebecca Longendyke. The city of light serves as the backdrop for this collection. The campaign is all about the duality of day to night dressing. Along with the striking pictures, each moment comes to life with a series of short films radiating the confident energy of the Jimmy Choo house. Mi-Yeon, a member of (G)I-DLE, serves as the Jimmy Choo muse for the season; she represents the brand’s glamor yet playful spirit. The K-Pop star was also announced as a Global Ambassador for the brand. Rebecca Longendyke embodies the strong and empowered vibe of the Jimmy Choo woman.

This season is all about wearability, with the Diamond collection in the spotlight. Jimmy Choo has unveiled the Diamond Top Handle and the Diamond Crossbody; each bag features the brand’s signature faceted hardware.

Mi-Yeon wears the Diamond Crossbody bag and the Diamond Tilda Slingback 45.

Rebecca wears the Diamond Top Handle bag and the Cece 80.