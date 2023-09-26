Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

Last week, during Milan Fashion Week, Brunello Cucinelli unveiled in Spring/Summer 2024 collection that truly accentuates Italian flair. Guided by the concept of equilibrium, Brunello Cucinelli’s Women’s Spring Summer 2024 Collection is a testament to the delicate balance of contrasting forces: minimalism and opulence, addition and subtraction, aesthetics and functionality.

The collection blends two distinct styles — on one side, you find garments of pure simplicity, and on the other, unique, one-of-a-kind pieces with an emphasis on the fabrications. What unites these forces is the timeless allure, a hallmark of Brunello Cucinelli’s creations, capable of adaptation while preserving its core identity.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

The color palette shifts towards soothing neutrals and cool shades, reminiscent of sea salt. Whites, from pure to buttery, meet earthy tones and deeper browns, enriched by hints of silver and oyster effect laminates. Materials exude the concept of quiet luxury, with fabrics offering distinct textures, sartorial weaves, and bold structures. Even casual fabrics like linen and denim are elevated with textured nuances, stripes becoming more than decoration, evolving into compositional elements.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

Shapes undergo a transformation, with shoulder prominence, oversized blazers, and fitted waists redefining silhouettes. The interplay of opposites – long & short, over & fitted – creates seductive balances. Couture knitwear explores various stitches and yarns, adding volume and dimension. OPERA knits draw inspiration from nature’s wonders, with floral elements accentuating contours and blurring boundaries. In trousers and skirts, elements from the men’s wardrobe are reinvented with feminine flair, deconstructing and reconstructing elegance. Denim takes on a versatile role, transcending street aesthetics.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

Accessories adhere to the philosophy of balance, focusing on proportion, craftsmanship, and functionality. Bags emphasize surfaces and textures, evolving in new volumes. Footwear boasts simple lines, elongated square toes, and shimmering hand-woven monili elements, exemplifying genuine luxury. Brunello Cucinelli’s SS24 collection masterfully embodies the equilibrium of contemporary fashion, redefining the modern woman’s wardrobe.