Photo Credit: AB ImagesThe 11th annual L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade Stand returned after a four-year hiatus, and needless to say, it was an overwhelming success, raising more than $1.3 million for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which raises funds for childhood cancer research.
Photo Credit: AB Images
Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $175 million so far, funding nearly 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer.
Photo Credit: AB Images
L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade Stand is one of those annual events. As usual, it took place on the Royce Quad campus of UCLA. More than 2,500 people, including more than 100 chefs, mixologists and vintners, were on hand to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer research.
Photo Credit: AB Images
A dynamic live auction alone raised over $370,000, including a dinner with Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly, at their barn in the Hollywood Hills. The Kimmels generously donated this one-of-a-kind dinner featuring food prepared by some of the Kimmels’ favorite star chefs, such as Chris Bianco, Adam Perry Lang and Marc Vetri. The highly anticipated Women Chefs Dinner featuring Suzanne Goin, Nancy Silverton, Nancy Oakes, Giada de Laurentis, April Bloomfield, and Sherry Yard, along with Caroline Styne and a roster of all-star female winemakers from Peay Vineyards, A Tribute To Grace and The Joy Fantastic, to name a few, raised a record $195,000.
Photo Credit: AB Images
The following celebrities attended:
Adam Rodriguez – Criminal Minds
Amy Rosoff Davis – Actor, Musician, Artist
Camilla Belle – The Mad Whale, 10,000 B.C.,. The Lost World, Carter, Law & Order,
Carl Ryden – Songwriter
Carla Gallo – Carnivale, Bones, Californication, Undeclared
Caylee Cowan – Spinning Gold, Willy’s Wonderland, Sunrise in Heaven
Charlie Day & May Elizabeth Ellis – It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Christo Fernandez –Ted Lasso
Cristina Ferrare & Tony Thomopoulos – Actress / Model & Entertainment Executive
Dakota Fanning – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, War of the Worlds, Twilight Saga,
Elle Fanning – Malecifant, Girl from Plainville, The Great
Jason Ritter – Parenthood, Fozen II, Captain Fall
Joe Mantegna – Criminal Minds
Karen David – Barry, Galavant
Kirsten Vangsness – Criminal Minds
Kirsten Vangsness –Criminal Minds
Maia Shibutani – Professional Skater
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Oceans 8
Organized Crime
Timothy Olyphant – Justified, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Deadwood
Tom Lenk – American Horror Stories, Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Photo Credit: AB Images
The full list of participating chefs, vintners and brewers also attended:
Adam Perry Lang (Hollywood, CA) — APL BBQ
Akasha Richmond (L.A.)— AKASHA
Bob Oswaks (Los Alamos, CA) — Bob’s Well Bread Bakery
Brian Rigsby & Ligia Rossi(L.A.)—Craft
Bricia Lopez(L.A.) — Guelaguetza
Burt Bakman (L.A.)—Slab
Caitlin & Daniel Cutler(L.A.)—Ronan
Chris Bianco (L.A. / Phoenix, AZ) — Pizzeria Bianco
Clark Staub & Jill Davie (Los Alamos, CA)—Full of Life Flatbread
Dana Slatkin & Brittany Cassidy (L.A.) — Violet Los Angeles
Donald Link (New Orleans, LA) — Herbsaint & Peche Seafood Grill
Drew Deckman (Baja California, Mexico) — Deckman’s
Drew Rosenburg (L.A.)—CUT by Wolfgang Puck
Dylan Patel (Chicago, IL) — avec
Eddie ErkenBrack & Boe DeLashmutt (Tilghman, MD) — Marker Five
Eva Ein (Santa Barbara, CA)—McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams
Frank Castronovo & Frank Falcinelli (Brooklyn, NY) — Frankies Spuntino
Gary Chau (L.A.)—Caffee Luxxe
Gavin Fine (Jackson Hole, WY) — Fine Dining Restaurant Group
Irene Widjaya, Tiffany dela Pena, and Tim Cardenas (L.A.) — Cara Cara, Caldo Verde
Jason Winters (L.A.) — Speak Cheezy
Jason Paluska (Santa Barbara, CA) — The Lark Santa Barbara
Jazz Singsanong (L.A.)— Jitlada
Jeremy Fox & Matthew Schaler (Santa Monica, CA) — Birdie G’s
Jeremy Tummel (Santa Barbara, CA) — La Paloma Café
Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo (L.A.) — Jon & Vinny’s
John Sundstrom (Seattle, WA) — Lark Seattle
Jonathan Waxman (New York, NY) — Barbuto
Josiah Citrin (Santa Monica, CA) — Mélisse Restaurant
Kevin Meehan (L.A.) — Kali Restaurant
Kris Yenbamroong (Venice, CA) — Night + Market Sahm
Kristin Feuer (Santa Monica, CA)—Sweet Rose Creamery
Laurel Almerinda (Santa Monica, CA) — Huckleberry
Ludo Lefebvre (L.A.) — Petit Trois
Marc Vetri & Michael Rubinstein (Philadelphia, PA) — Vetri Cucina Las Vegas at the Palms
Mark Rosati—Shake Shack
Mason Hereford(New Orleans, LA) — Turkey and The Wolf
Matt Molina(L.A.) — Hippo, Triple Beam Pizza, Everson Royce Bar
Michael Cimarusti (L.A.) — Connie and Ted’s, Providence
Michael Fiorelli (L.A.) — Fiorelli
Nancy Silverton (L.A.) — Mozza Restaurant Group
Nancy Oakes & Dana Younkin (San Francisco, CA) — Boulevard
Neal Fraser (L.A.) — Redbird
Ori Menashe (L.A.) — Bestia
Richard, Gloria and Beverly Pink (L.A.) — Pink’s Hot Dogs
Rocco Whalen (Cleveland, OH / Charlotte, NC) — Fahrenheit
Roxana Jullapat (L.A.) — Friends & Family
Sara Kramer & Sarah Hymanson (L.A.) – Kismet
Sergei Simonov (Santa Barbara, CA) — Loquita
Sherry Yard (Manhattan Beach, CA)—Bakery by the Yard
Stephanie Mutz, David Lentz & Harry Liquornik (L.A.) — Sea Stephanie Fish
Steve Samson (L.A.) — Rossoblu, Superfine Playa
Susan Feniger & Mary Sue Milliken (L.A.) — Border Grill and Socalo
Suzanne Goin, Javier Espinoza, James Ho, Hamilton Lyons & Tristyne Frutos (L.A.)—A.O.C.
Valerie Gordon(L.A.) — Valerie Confections
Vivian Ku(L.A.) — Pine and Crane
Walter Manzke & Margarita Manzke(L.A.) — Republique
Zachary Pollack(L.A.) — Alimento, Cosa Buona
VINTNERS
Adam Krieger – North Berkeley Imports
Adam Ohler – Grand Cru Selections & Ramona
Adam Zuckert – Kermit Lynch Wine Merchant
Alex Stumpfig – AMASS
Mike Roth – Lofi Wines
Amy Christine – Holus Bolus Winery
Ann Miller – Chambers Wine Merchants
Brooke Sabel – Peay Vineyards
Cathy Cohn – Mayacamas Vineyards
Chris Johnson – Elevage Wine
Christina Hammond – Martine’s Wines
Dan Fredman – Dan Fredman PR & Marketing for the Thirsty
Drake Whitcraft – Whitcraft Winery
Eddie Gray – Vintage Wine Estates, Honey Bubble Wine & Frederick Wildman & Sons
Ernst Storm – Storm Wine
Gina Wright – Coral Brown
Gray Hartley – Hitching Post Wines
Gregory Condes – Condes Wines
Helen Johannesen – Helen’s Wines
Herbert Monterrosa – Lyra Fine Wine Imports
Hope Shiverick – Shiverick Imports
Jamie Edlin – Samsara Wine Company
Jay Clark – Veritas Imports
Jeremy Meyer – 1. Stork Wine Company 2. Garber & Co.
Jerome Brenot – La Grenouille Wine Imports
Jim Knight – Wine House & Jelly Roll Wines
Jordan Grieg – Kimberly Jones Selection
Josh Rosenstein – Hoxie Spritzer
Jude Zasadzki – Wavy Wines
Keith Fox – Grapevine Wine Brokers, Shokrian Vineyard, Peter Weygandt Selections, Beckmen Vineyards, Kunin
Wines, Lola Wines, Lumen Wines, Bon Jus, Green & Red
Kevin O’Connor – The Source Imports
Larry Schafer – Tercero Wines
Marin Preske – Skurnik
Matt Ahern – Scribe Winery
Megan Skupny – Lang & Reed Napa Valley
Michele Ouellet Lorenza Wine
Mikey Giungi – Scar of the Sea & Lady of the Sunshine
Ned Teitelbaum – Villa Italia
Piper Overbaugh – Springboard Wine Co.
Rajat Parr – Phelan Farm, Cambria
Randy Clement – Silverlake Wine
Rebecca Thompson – MDH America – Domanine William Fevre
Sarah Mathias – Copain Winery
Terri Rodriguez – Habit Winery
Tom Hunter – Revel Wine
Vicky Abdallah – H Mercer Imports
MIXOLOGISTS
Neal Bodenheimer – Cure
Eric Alperin – Varnish
Mike Capoferri – Thunderbolt
Matthew Belanger – Death & Co
Michael Scriber – Caldo Verde + Cara Cara at the Downtown LA Proper Hotel
Ignasio Murillo – AOC
BREWERS
Mark Jilg – Craftsman Brewing
Ting Su – Eagle Rock Brewing
James Vincini – Skyduster
Gavin Fine – Roadhouse Brewery & Melvin Brewery