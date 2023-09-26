Photo Credit: AB ImagesThe 11th annual L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade Stand returned after a four-year hiatus, and needless to say, it was an overwhelming success, raising more than $1.3 million for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which raises funds for childhood cancer research.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $175 million so far, funding nearly 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer.

L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade Stand is one of those annual events. As usual, it took place on the Royce Quad campus of UCLA. More than 2,500 people, including more than 100 chefs, mixologists and vintners, were on hand to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer research.

A dynamic live auction alone raised over $370,000, including a dinner with Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly, at their barn in the Hollywood Hills. The Kimmels generously donated this one-of-a-kind dinner featuring food prepared by some of the Kimmels’ favorite star chefs, such as Chris Bianco, Adam Perry Lang and Marc Vetri. The highly anticipated Women Chefs Dinner featuring Suzanne Goin, Nancy Silverton, Nancy Oakes, Giada de Laurentis, April Bloomfield, and Sherry Yard, along with Caroline Styne and a roster of all-star female winemakers from Peay Vineyards, A Tribute To Grace and The Joy Fantastic, to name a few, raised a record $195,000.

The following celebrities attended:

Adam Rodriguez – Criminal Minds

Amy Rosoff Davis – Actor, Musician, Artist

Camilla Belle – The Mad Whale, 10,000 B.C.,. The Lost World, Carter, Law & Order,

Carl Ryden – Songwriter

Carla Gallo – Carnivale, Bones, Californication, Undeclared

Caylee Cowan – Spinning Gold, Willy’s Wonderland, Sunrise in Heaven

Charlie Day & May Elizabeth Ellis – It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Christo Fernandez –Ted Lasso

Cristina Ferrare & Tony Thomopoulos – Actress / Model & Entertainment Executive

Dakota Fanning – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, War of the Worlds, Twilight Saga,

Elle Fanning – Malecifant, Girl from Plainville, The Great

Jason Ritter – Parenthood, Fozen II, Captain Fall

Joe Mantegna – Criminal Minds

Karen David – Barry, Galavant

Kirsten Vangsness – Criminal Minds

Maia Shibutani – Professional Skater

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Oceans 8

Organized Crime

Timothy Olyphant – Justified, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Deadwood

Tom Lenk – American Horror Stories, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The full list of participating chefs, vintners and brewers also attended:

Adam Perry Lang (Hollywood, CA) — APL BBQ

Akasha Richmond (L.A.)— AKASHA

Bob Oswaks (Los Alamos, CA) — Bob’s Well Bread Bakery

Brian Rigsby & Ligia Rossi(L.A.)—Craft

Bricia Lopez(L.A.) — Guelaguetza

Burt Bakman (L.A.)—Slab

Caitlin & Daniel Cutler(L.A.)—Ronan

Chris Bianco (L.A. / Phoenix, AZ) — Pizzeria Bianco

Clark Staub & Jill Davie (Los Alamos, CA)—Full of Life Flatbread

Dana Slatkin & Brittany Cassidy (L.A.) — Violet Los Angeles

Donald Link (New Orleans, LA) — Herbsaint & Peche Seafood Grill

Drew Deckman (Baja California, Mexico) — Deckman’s

Drew Rosenburg (L.A.)—CUT by Wolfgang Puck

Dylan Patel (Chicago, IL) — avec

Eddie ErkenBrack & Boe DeLashmutt (Tilghman, MD) — Marker Five

Eva Ein (Santa Barbara, CA)—McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

Frank Castronovo & Frank Falcinelli (Brooklyn, NY) — Frankies Spuntino

Gary Chau (L.A.)—Caffee Luxxe

Gavin Fine (Jackson Hole, WY) — Fine Dining Restaurant Group

Irene Widjaya, Tiffany dela Pena, and Tim Cardenas (L.A.) — Cara Cara, Caldo Verde

Jason Winters (L.A.) — Speak Cheezy

Jason Paluska (Santa Barbara, CA) — The Lark Santa Barbara

Jazz Singsanong (L.A.)— Jitlada

Jeremy Fox & Matthew Schaler (Santa Monica, CA) — Birdie G’s

Jeremy Tummel (Santa Barbara, CA) — La Paloma Café

Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo (L.A.) — Jon & Vinny’s

John Sundstrom (Seattle, WA) — Lark Seattle

Jonathan Waxman (New York, NY) — Barbuto

Josiah Citrin (Santa Monica, CA) — Mélisse Restaurant

Kevin Meehan (L.A.) — Kali Restaurant

Kris Yenbamroong (Venice, CA) — Night + Market Sahm

Kristin Feuer (Santa Monica, CA)—Sweet Rose Creamery

Laurel Almerinda (Santa Monica, CA) — Huckleberry

Ludo Lefebvre (L.A.) — Petit Trois

Marc Vetri & Michael Rubinstein (Philadelphia, PA) — Vetri Cucina Las Vegas at the Palms

Mark Rosati—Shake Shack

Mason Hereford(New Orleans, LA) — Turkey and The Wolf

Matt Molina(L.A.) — Hippo, Triple Beam Pizza, Everson Royce Bar

Michael Cimarusti (L.A.) — Connie and Ted’s, Providence

Michael Fiorelli (L.A.) — Fiorelli

Nancy Silverton (L.A.) — Mozza Restaurant Group

Nancy Oakes & Dana Younkin (San Francisco, CA) — Boulevard

Neal Fraser (L.A.) — Redbird

Ori Menashe (L.A.) — Bestia

Richard, Gloria and Beverly Pink (L.A.) — Pink’s Hot Dogs

Rocco Whalen (Cleveland, OH / Charlotte, NC) — Fahrenheit

Roxana Jullapat (L.A.) — Friends & Family

Sara Kramer & Sarah Hymanson (L.A.) – Kismet

Sergei Simonov (Santa Barbara, CA) — Loquita

Sherry Yard (Manhattan Beach, CA)—Bakery by the Yard

Stephanie Mutz, David Lentz & Harry Liquornik (L.A.) — Sea Stephanie Fish

Steve Samson (L.A.) — Rossoblu, Superfine Playa

Susan Feniger & Mary Sue Milliken (L.A.) — Border Grill and Socalo

Suzanne Goin, Javier Espinoza, James Ho, Hamilton Lyons & Tristyne Frutos (L.A.)—A.O.C.

Valerie Gordon(L.A.) — Valerie Confections

Vivian Ku(L.A.) — Pine and Crane

Walter Manzke & Margarita Manzke(L.A.) — Republique

Zachary Pollack(L.A.) — Alimento, Cosa Buona

VINTNERS

Adam Krieger – North Berkeley Imports

Adam Ohler – Grand Cru Selections & Ramona

Adam Zuckert – Kermit Lynch Wine Merchant

Alex Stumpfig – AMASS

Mike Roth – Lofi Wines

Amy Christine – Holus Bolus Winery

Ann Miller – Chambers Wine Merchants

Brooke Sabel – Peay Vineyards

Cathy Cohn – Mayacamas Vineyards

Chris Johnson – Elevage Wine

Christina Hammond – Martine’s Wines

Dan Fredman – Dan Fredman PR & Marketing for the Thirsty

Drake Whitcraft – Whitcraft Winery

Eddie Gray – Vintage Wine Estates, Honey Bubble Wine & Frederick Wildman & Sons

Ernst Storm – Storm Wine

Gina Wright – Coral Brown

Gray Hartley – Hitching Post Wines

Gregory Condes – Condes Wines

Helen Johannesen – Helen’s Wines

Herbert Monterrosa – Lyra Fine Wine Imports

Hope Shiverick – Shiverick Imports

Jamie Edlin – Samsara Wine Company

Jay Clark – Veritas Imports

Jeremy Meyer – 1. Stork Wine Company 2. Garber & Co.

Jerome Brenot – La Grenouille Wine Imports

Jim Knight – Wine House & Jelly Roll Wines

Jordan Grieg – Kimberly Jones Selection

Josh Rosenstein – Hoxie Spritzer

Jude Zasadzki – Wavy Wines

Keith Fox – Grapevine Wine Brokers, Shokrian Vineyard, Peter Weygandt Selections, Beckmen Vineyards, Kunin

Wines, Lola Wines, Lumen Wines, Bon Jus, Green & Red

Kevin O’Connor – The Source Imports

Larry Schafer – Tercero Wines

Marin Preske – Skurnik

Matt Ahern – Scribe Winery

Megan Skupny – Lang & Reed Napa Valley

Michele Ouellet Lorenza Wine

Mikey Giungi – Scar of the Sea & Lady of the Sunshine

Ned Teitelbaum – Villa Italia

Piper Overbaugh – Springboard Wine Co.

Rajat Parr – Phelan Farm, Cambria

Randy Clement – Silverlake Wine

Rebecca Thompson – MDH America – Domanine William Fevre

Sarah Mathias – Copain Winery

Terri Rodriguez – Habit Winery

Tom Hunter – Revel Wine

Vicky Abdallah – H Mercer Imports

MIXOLOGISTS

Neal Bodenheimer – Cure

Eric Alperin – Varnish

Mike Capoferri – Thunderbolt

Matthew Belanger – Death & Co

Michael Scriber – Caldo Verde + Cara Cara at the Downtown LA Proper Hotel

Ignasio Murillo – AOC

BREWERS

Mark Jilg – Craftsman Brewing

Ting Su – Eagle Rock Brewing

James Vincini – Skyduster

Gavin Fine – Roadhouse Brewery & Melvin Brewery