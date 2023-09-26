Photo Credit: Evan Sung

Prepare to embark on a culinary journey that transcends borders and encapsulates the essence of Monaco’s opulence as MC Hospitality Group proudly presents the opening of Rampoldi New York today. This exciting venture extends the legacy of the iconic Monte Carlo establishment, Rampoldi, to the vibrant heart of New York City’s Lincoln Square. Renowned chef Antonio Salvatore spearheads the culinary experience, blending the finest flavors of Italy and the French Riviera to craft a vibrant tapestry of taste, showcasing the ‘New Monegasque’ culinary style.

Photo Credit: Evan Sung

Founded in 1946, Rampoldi stands as a beacon of sophistication in Monte Carlo, adored by local royalty and Monegasque elites. Located near the Opera de Monte Carlo and the Hôtel de Paris in the prestigious Carré d’Or, Rampoldi epitomizes old-world charm and offers exquisite cuisine. Under the culinary direction of Chef Antonio Salvatore, Rampoldi earned a place in the Michelin Guide France in 2021, and every year since. MC Hospitality Group’s ambitious goal is to introduce Rampoldi to the global stage, starting with the culinary epicenter of New York City.

Photo Credit: Evan Sung

Chef Salvatore shared his sentiments about the project, stating, “This is an incredibly personal project for me as Rampoldi represents the beginning of my journey with MC Hospitality Group. The opportunity to share the flavors and sensibility of Monaco through such a historic name is deeply meaningful, and I am thrilled to be able to bring Rampoldi to a global stage.”

Photo Credit: Evan Sung

Nestled in Lincoln Square, Rampoldi New York transports diners from the bustling metropolis to the serene elegance of the Côte d’Azur. Executive Chef Salvatore combines French haute cuisine and Italian culinary artistry with a cosmopolitan twist. The extensive menu boasts a selection of warm and cold starters, carpaccios, tartares, artisanal pizzas, handcrafted pastas, and main courses featuring the best of both land and sea. Classic favorites like Escargots a la Bourguignonne and Bouillabaisse share the spotlight with inventive dishes like Crab Ravioli with branzino, clams, garlic, parsley, and bottarga. Not to be missed is Chef Salvatore’s signature caviar, a black sturgeon roe that can be savored alone or as an exquisite addition to specialty dishes. The dining experience at Rampoldi New York is enriched by tableside service, offering a culinary spectacle and the luxurious hospitality reminiscent of Monaco.

Photo Credit: Evan Sung

MC Hospitality Group CEO, Alex Teisanu, shared his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “The expansion of Rampoldi signifies a momentous milestone for MC Hospitality. With great pride, we extend our footprint in New York City, where the historic Monte Carlo restaurant finds its second home. Rampoldi is the heart of MC Hospitality Group, and we are humbled to be able to share it with a new audience.”

Photo Credit: Evan Sung

Photo Credit: Evan Sung

The interior of Rampoldi New York seamlessly integrates the aesthetic charm of its Monte Carlo counterpart into the urban landscape. Imported furnishings from France, Italy, and Monaco, custom furniture from Milan’s Fratelli Boffi, hand-cut Rosso Imperiale Italian marble flooring and wall panels, and Murano glass chandeliers create an ambiance of timeless elegance. Mediterranean-themed artwork adorns the walls, and renowned artist, writer, and fashion designer, Domingo Zapata, crafted a bespoke triptych of Mona Lisa as a tribute to Grace Kelly.

So, if you happen to be uptown, near 64th Street and Central Park West, we’re deeming Rampoldi New York a must.