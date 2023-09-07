An Exhaustive Guide To Plan A Cross-Country Trip On An EV

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Pexels
Are you planning to travel via an EV? If yes, you are at the right spot. This guide covers all the comprehensive details about how you can plan your cross-country road trip with an EV in the best way. It will ensure a safe travel journey with delightful memories. Like for starters, you must be aware of the electric car charging capabilities to have a smooth travel experience without worrying about going out of power on your way. Follow all the steps to plan your trip ahead of time without facing any issues later!
Step 1: Finalize Your Destination And Perform Initial Route Planning
First, you need to finalize your destination and then dive into the route planning to plot the destination and stops that you want to explore on the trip. You can analyze the route according to special points and scenery and decide the stops according to it.
Step 2: Make Sure To Locate The EV Charging Points On The Route
Once you complete the route planning, make sure that you locate all the EV charging locations on it. You can use the in-build navigational system of your vehicle to identify the EV charging station near me to get all the spots in a jiffy.
Besides this, you can use dedicated apps and platforms on the internet to identify the charging stations on your route. You can make slight adjustments to your route according to the locations of these charging spots.
Step 3: Get Well-Versed In The Charging Process
It is better to know all the details of the charging process. Go through the steps to use the charging station so that you don’t face any difficulty while charging your EV at the charging station while traveling. It will save you a lot of time and hassle.
Step 4: Never Forget The Essential Charging Equipment
Most of the public EV charging stations offer Level 2 charging sports for the vehicle, and commonly they don’t have a charging cable at the station. So, it is better to pack a Level 2 charging cable in your car when you plan a cross-country trip with your loved ones.
If you have an RFID card with some public charging network operator, then pack it too. All these items will allow you to enjoy a seamless charging experience at the EV charging station.
Step 5: Analyze Charging Time, Breaks, And Charging Expenditure
Last but not least, use the apps to get an estimate of the time required to charge your EV at different stations. Moreover, try to analyze the cost of the charging that you need to pay at charging stations by knowing the levels and other metrics.
Knowing all these details before going out on a trip will help you schedule your breaks appropriately so that you charge the vehicle and have enough funds for the trip and enjoy everything with your loved ones without going through any unnecessary hassle.
We hope this step-by-step guide answers all your EV travel-related queries and helps you plan better. It will surely make your travel secure and create a precise schedule for minimizing energy consumption as well. So, pack your bags and get ready to have an adventure with your loved ones in an EV.