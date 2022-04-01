Photo Credit: v Photo Credit: Como 1907

Italian football club Como 1907 has launched an innovative charity auction inclusive of a non-fungible token (NFT) for lifetime tickets to matches, a VIP stadium experience, and a once-in-a-lifetime Lake Como travel package.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to charity organization EMERGENCY, which offers free care to victims of war, landmines, and poverty. Bidding will begin at 2 ethereum (ETH), or approximately $5,000 USD, while the value of the prize exceeds $100,000 USD. The auction is live on OpenSea through April 30th.

The club has curated an auction package that includes an exclusive travel experience in Como and roundtrip first class airfare from anywhere in the world. The unique football match experience features a tour of the Como 1907 stadium, VIP seating for the game, and seat-side food and drink. Beyond the stadium experience, four nights at the five-star Grand Hotel Tremezzo, dining at Michelin-starred restaurants, a tour of Lake Como by boat and sea plane, wine tasting, and an evening at the Italian theater are included.

Additionally, Como 1907 is working with Access Italy, an esteemed and well-known luxury Destination Management Company specializing in travel experiences in Italy, beloved by everyone from Ben Stiller and Penelope Cruz to Oprah, for exclusive access to the city’s sites as well as a notable villa that few are ever able to see on their own — except on the big screen.

Como 1907 anchored this experience with an NFT that entitles the auction winner to two lifetime tickets in the VIP section. The design for the NFT entitled “tribuna d’onore a vita” (or “VIP tickets for life”) was inspired by the Como football club and the city it calls home. In recognition of Como’s rich history of success as both a city and a football club, a golden ticket emerges from the depths of the deep blue lake as a nod to the league championship-ascent of the club in 2021 and the promise of a bright future. The team plans to roll out additional NFTs in the future.

Como 1907 created this pioneering auction because of its conviction that a sports team in any arena should be measured for both what it does on the field as well as off. Dennis Wise, chief executive officer of Como 1907, stated, “Sports franchises have a significant influence on our society and a tremendous responsibility. While we have seen many in the sports industry dive into NFTs as the newest way to make a profit, we are hoping to use this blockchain technology to make a difference for those who need it most,” continued Wise. “Our Como NFT may change hands over the years with EMERGENCY will benefit with every transaction.”

Written in partnership with Como 1907