BACK TO BUSINESS

The Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall-Winter 2023 Collection by Nicolas Ghesquière redefines the codes of French style, ultimately reinventing what the office uniform is in a modern era. Weaving the allure of Parisian chic into the everyday wardrobe, Ghesquière introduces signature pieces like trousers and vests tailored to perfection, blazers with strong shoulders, and dresses with dramatic design fabricated in sartorial grays and tweed fabrics to embrace the 9-to-5 in style.

FASHION DIRECTOR: ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTOGRAPHY: MARK SQUIRES

STYLING: DAVIAN LAIN

HAIR STYLIST: ANTONIO DIAZ AT BRYAN BANTRY AGENCY USING WIGS BY SHEVY NEW YORK

MAKEUP ARTIST: OLIVIA BARAD USING CHANEL

MANICURIST: RITA REMARK AT BRYAN BANTRY AGENCY USING ESSIE

MODEL: LUMA GROTHE AT THE SOCIETY MANAGEMENT

PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT: DUNCAN MELLOR

STYLIST ASSISTANT: SHELBY COMROE

ALL CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES BY LOUIS VUITTON