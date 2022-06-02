If you’re one of those folks that loves luxury travel but doesn’t like staying in hotels, there’s a new way to make traveling easy thanks to HomeExchange, a global leader in home exchange vacations for over 30 years, which has officially launched its luxurious new HomeExchange Collection.
Photo Credit: HomeExchange Collection
The exclusive community was created for like-minded travelers to meet, share, and exchange their luxury homes. One of the real luxuries for members of the HomeExchange Collection is the possibility to feel at home anywhere in the world in luxury homes with character. The other is the possibility to uncover unique local cultures and customs from host members who offer unparalleled pre-arrival advice for memorable moments and authentic travel experiences.
THE HOMES
Photo Credit: HomeExchange Collection
After a soft launch to HomeExchange members in late 2021, HomeExchange Collection now features 300 homes in over 35 different countries. Unique and authentic accommodations are individually certified on quality, location, and amenities after being evaluated on items like notable artworks; luxe recreational offerings like a private pool, boat, tennis courts; technology available; wellness features; personal services; and family-friendly features. Offerings range from penthouses in global cities and centuries-old villas and castles among fig and olive groves to wilderness retreats surrounded by the Sierra Nevada Mountain range and even luxury yachts in the Arabian Sea. Locations span Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia, and the Middle East. Top destinations currently featured for the summer travel season are Argentina, Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, and France, to Iceland, Indonesia, Italy, Mauritius, Spain, and the United States.
MEMBERSHIP
Photo Credit: HomeExchange Collection
Sage, unparalleled advice on the destination from host members creates connections as well as opportunities for living like a local while on vacation. With inherent trust in one another as part of the community, conscientious homeowners are dedicated to sharing their homes and destinations, providing recommendations for a more authentic vacation experience. Membership is as varied as the homes, with notable sustainable and ecological fashion designers, international consultants, interior designers, scientists, architects, artists, and engineers all among the community. Hospitality, generosity and trust are essential values that link the members of HomeExchange Collection together and allow everyone to travel with peace of mind.
EXCLUSIVE SERVICES
As part of HomeExchange Collection, members safely lend each other their exceptional living spaces on a secure and easy-to-use online platform. Members of the HomeExchange Collection private community can exchange their homes over dates of mutual choosing. Or, if a member wishes to lend their home without reciprocity, their guest can offer them GuestPoints to be welcomed as a guest in another exceptional HomeExchange Collection home at a later date. Exclusive advantages and tailor-made services for members range from comprehensive support from a dedicated team and 100% flexible cancellation as a guest to up to $2,000,000 in property damage protection. Unlimited access and exchanges to both the private HomeExchange Collection platform selection of high-end homes and the groundbreaking HomeExchange catalog of over 450,000 properties across 159 countries is also included.
Photo Credit: HomeExchange Collection
HomeExchange Collection costs $1,000 USD on an annual subscription. For more information, visit https://www.homeexchange.com/collection
Photo Credit: HomeExchange Collection