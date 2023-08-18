Photo Credit: Fireside

Celebrity restaurateur and multiple James Beard Award winning chef Todd English is making moves… and he’s doing so with Mark Cuban. On August 22, English will launch his first interactive culinary lifestyle network, The Todd English Network, on Fireside, a streaming platform that Cuban founded with Falon Fatemi that is backed by top-tier investors in technology, sports, media, and entertainment. Fireside is the only platform that allows brands to own their fandoms and pioneer monetized industry-first fan experiences to grow their franchise.

Photo Credit: Fireside

The Network will grant a number of benefits to members, including the aforementioned cookalongs and Q&As with English and members of his team including Chef Steve Mannino and The Toddfather. By leveraging the interactive streaming technology on Fireside, fans will be able to turn their cameras on and literally cookalong with Todd and the rest of the English team. The Network will also grant a number of real-world benefits, including exclusive experiences at Todd English venues and restaurants, including Chef’s tables, early access to reservations, invitations to Friends and Family previews, chats with guests like NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, and exclusive first stays at new hotels, upgrades, among other benefits.

Photo Credit: Fireside

“I am really excited to be launching my own network on Fireside. We are going to be offering so many things, like cookalongs and discussions with elite hospitality guests,” English tells Haute Living, adding, “I am looking forward to connecting with all you guys out there on a more intimate and personal level.”

Photo Credit: Fireside

Currently, Fireside is available on all iOS devices, including iPhones, iPad, M1/M2 Macs, and any devices with a browser.