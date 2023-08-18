It’s no secret that The Hamptons are one of the summer’s most luxurious haute spots. But when it comes to where to stay out East, there are a few secret spots that steal the show. One of them being The Hampton Maid. A fourth-generation family resort, the Hampton Maid offers a casual luxury coastal escape in a serene natural setting on thirteen acres overlooking Shinnecock Bay.

Photo Credit: Doug Young

The resort’s accommodations capture the coziness and the charm of The Hamptons while simultaneously offering a chic, elevated experience with their Cabin style rooms, on-site fine dining restaurant, R.Aire, and more. The six cabin-style buildings were built in 1982, one being a replica of an East End windmill. All rooms offer a private deck or balcony overlooking the bay. The suites sit on a hilltop and offer water views and spa-like bathrooms with walk-in showers, heated floors, and an outdoor fireplace on your private deck.

Photo Credit: Doug Young Photo Credit: Doug Young

And if the cozy chic stay is only the beginning of this exquisite escape. Their restaurant R.Aire is not one to miss. The highly-acclaimed restaurant located at the hotel is helmed by executive chef Alex Bujoreanu who he serves authentic Spanish-style tapas and paellas for sharing and a six-course tasting menu that weaves global influences with local ingredients, along with novel cooking techniques to create a dining experience that’s rarely found out East.

Chef Bujoreanu began his career in the hospitality industry over 20 years ago while studying at the School of Hospitality and Tourism in Lleida, Spain. Inspired by his upbringing, Bujoreanu is leading the way in bringing tapas-style dining to The Hamptons.

Photo Credit: Doug Young

The tapas experience is meant to inspire conversation and an experience of a new taste. “Tapas are an old-style, familial way of sharing food,” says Bujoreanu. “There is a balance to the meal with multiple dishes and contrast between them, and at the same moment, it is an old, familiar, European style of eating at home. The door was always open, and friends and family were always in my house sharing several dishes together; this is how I grew up.”

Photo Credit: Doug Young

At R.aire, cChefBujoreanu brings a healthful approach to an inventive menu that showcases global flavors and local ingredients. There is no butter or white flour in the dishes – with the exception of bread. Instead, he uses imported extra virgin olive oil, duck fat, almond, and rice flour. His authentic tapas and paellas, as well as a multi-course chef’s tasting menu, take guests on a journey of delicious flavors and flawless technique, all in a welcoming, coastal atmosphere.