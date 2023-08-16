Photo Credit: Michael Pisarri

Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt, the exquisite fine dining establishment nestled within the enchanting confines of Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing its place in the prestigious 2023 Michelin Guide Florida. This recognition marks Tambourine Room as one of Miami’s most sought-after dining destinations, praised by Michelin inspectors as an “ambitious dining bijou” that masterfully fuses modern classic French cuisine with captivating Asian influences. This culinary gem joins the ranks of only a handful of new restaurants in Miami that the Michelin Guide identifies as igniting a fervor within the city’s culinary scene.

Photo Credit: Michael Pisarri

Emerging onto the culinary landscape in December, just in time to captivate Art Basel 2022 attendees, Tambourine Room presents a theater of flavors orchestrated by Chef Tristan Brandt, Chef de Cuisine Timo Steubing, and Pastry Chef Logan Seibert. Their artistry culminates in a tantalizing menu, highlighted by dishes like Tuna | Jalapeño | Miso, a harmonious ensemble of roasted sesame-marinated tuna tartare enrobed in a jalapeño and green bell pepper sauce, crowned with a warm miso foam. Chef Brandt’s signature beef tartare, concealed beneath a caviar layer with kimizu, whipped crème fraiche, and house-made crispy sourdough chips, makes its stateside debut at Tambourine Room.

Chef Brandt’s culinary prowess is no stranger to accolades, having earned two Michelin stars during his tenure at OPUS V in Germany, where he became the youngest chef in the country to helm a two-star kitchen. His arrival at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in 2022 infused the restaurant with his European expertise, and his restaurant, Epoca by Tristan Brandt at the Waldhaus Flims Wellness Resort in Switzerland, was awarded a Michelin star in 2022.

Photo Credit: Michael Pisarri

Originally established in 1958, Tambourine Room’s legacy of conviviality and libations underwent a renaissance under Chef Brandt’s stewardship. The result is an unparalleled dining experience, celebrated by Michelin Guide’s tantalizing description of rich sauces, foams infused with luxurious ingredients like parmesan, lobster, saffron, and the zing of ginger enhancing everything from tomatoes to scallops to wagyu.

Photo Credit: Michael Pisarri

Patrick Fernandes, Executive Managing Director of Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, expressed his enthusiasm for Tambourine Room’s recognition: “From the inception of this restaurant concept, we’ve considered ourselves fortunate to have Chef Brandt leading our new dining experience. Today, we’re thrilled to earn this recognition by 2023 Michelin Guide Florida as a standout establishment in Miami’s vibrant culinary scene.”

Photo Credit: Michael Pisarri

Tambourine Room offers two seating options, each an exploration of flavors and textures. The 6 p.m. seating presents a three-course tasting menu at $140 per person, while the 8:30 p.m. seating invites guests to savor a six-course tasting menu at $215 per person. Diners may enhance their experience by opting for wine pairings at $55 (6 p.m. seating) or $135 (8:30 p.m. seating), ensuring a harmonious marriage of flavors that resonate with Tambourine Room’s culinary finesse.