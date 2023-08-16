Photo Credit: Lalique

Upscale Beverly Hills hotel the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills has unveiled a new haute spot in the 90210 in its new Lalique & Vignobles Silvio Denz Wine and Chocolate Tasting Room, a collaboration with said iconic crystal house.

Located in the prestigious property’s Lobby Lounge, the space will serve as the venue for an exclusive wine and chocolate tasting program created in partnership with Culinary Director Steve Benjamin and Executive Pastry Chef Mathias Boirie at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and Vignobles Silvio Denz of Saint-Émilion, France, the private vineyards owned by the Lalique Group.

Interior stylist Lawren Howell and LA-based ISA ISA floral design studio helped to transform the space (under the watchful eye of Lalique) into a luscious escape inspired by the Bordeaux region of France. Screens and columns adorned with Fromental wall coverings featuring chinoiserie motifs flank each side of the white oak-floored space, providing a calming backdrop for the brand’s most iconic pieces, including Cactus, Languedoc, and Champs-Elysées, among others. Within each vessel, ISA ISA interprets the beauty of the French wine region with unique sculptural arrangements featuring amaranth, passion vines, grapevines, and oak branches.

The wine and chocolate pairing offers a flight of three wines from Vignobles Silvio Denz, each complemented by a gourmet chocolate pairing carefully curated by the award-winning culinary team at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Each wine in the flight is served in a hand-picked glass from the brand’s 100 Points Collection by James Suckling, an iconic glassware collection designed in collaboration with the world-renowned wine critic, allowing for the full profile and body of the wines to be appreciated.

The pairings in the Lalique & Vignobles Silvio Denz Wine and Chocolate Tasting Room by Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills include:

● Maisons Roses de Lafaurie 2021 (Rosé) – served in Lalique’s 100 Points universal glass and paired with a strawberry chocolate ganache made with a roséwine jelly filling

● Château Péby-Faugères 2012 (Red) – served in Lalique’s 100 Points Bordeaux glass and paired with a 66% dark chocolate and raspberry ganache made with a red wine jelly filling

● Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey 2012 (White) – served in Lalique’s 100 Points Champagne glass and paired with a white chocolate ganache with a yuzu infusion to create a refreshing essence and a white wine jelly filling

The Lalique & Vignobles Silvio Denz Chocolate and Wine Tasting Room is open for reservations now through the end of October. Reservations can be made via email at EspeletteBevHills@waldorfastoria.com or by calling 310-860-4020.

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is located at 9850 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210