As the storied grounds of the US Open Tennis Championships come alive once again, the timeless elegance and innovative spirit of Ralph Lauren take center stage as the brand marks its remarkable 18th year as the Official Outfitter. This enduring partnership reaffirms Ralph Lauren’s commitment to pushing boundaries, creating exceptional experiences, and shaping iconic fashion moments at one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Since 2005, Ralph Lauren has been an integral part of the US Open, adorning over 215 on-court officials and 400 ball crew members in its signature style. Beyond the courts, the brand introduces a special US Open collection that captures the essence of the tournament, offering a range of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children.

This year, Ralph Lauren’s presence at the US Open is a testament to the brand’s ability to seamlessly fuse contemporary design with performance-enhancing fabrics and meticulous details. The Ralph Lauren ball crew Polo, a centerpiece of the collection, draws inspiration from vintage rugby stripes. These classic stripes intertwine with vibrant shades of navy, yellow, and green, underscoring the brand’s commitment to modern aesthetics while paying homage to its timeless heritage.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Two new sunglass and eyeglass styles feature the iconic Pony player and the US Open logos, elegantly presented in navy and tortoise colorways. Continuing its dedication to sustainability, Ralph Lauren crafts the ball crew Polo using yarns derived from recycled plastic bottles, further exemplifying the brand’s eco-conscious approach to fashion. Collaborating with Wilson, Ralph Lauren will also champion sustainability by collecting plastic tennis ball cans during the tournament for recycling, demonstrating their commitment to a circular production process.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren’s Create-Your-Own program continues to shine with a dynamic presentation of personalized Polo apparel and accessories. At the tournament and on RalphLauren.com, customers can indulge in an innovative printing and embroidery process to customize their Polo Shirts, Fleece, Caps, Tennis Towels, Water Bottles, and Totes. This unique experience brings the joy of the US Open to life, allowing patrons to witness their creations taking form while soaking in the electrifying atmosphere of the tournament.

The entire collection, a symphony of style and innovation, is available at select Polo Ralph Lauren shops, on-site at the US Open, and online at RalphLauren.com throughout the tournament.

Beyond the tennis courts, Ralph Lauren extends its embrace of the US Open throughout New York City. The Madison Avenue store becomes a live-streaming haven; showcasing matches on screens in its captivating windows. Meanwhile, the Prince Street and Manhasset stores offer their own unique celebrations during the finals weekend. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the tournament’s fervor within Ralph Lauren’s opulent hospitality suite. Here, they can savor light refreshments and enjoy the matches while surrounded by the sophisticated ambiance of Ralph Lauren Home furnishings.

For 18 years and counting, Ralph Lauren’s presence at the tournament continues to be a celebration of the art of fashion and the spirit of athleticism.