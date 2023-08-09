While Radmila Lolly is known for her impeccable style and singing career, philanthropy is also something the Haute Living ambassador is quite passionate about. This summer, Lolly is honored to be a chair of the Green Room Society. Hosted by the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, the Green Room Society stands as a testament to the intersection of culture and sustainability. This exclusive society brings together individuals who share a passion for the arts and a commitment to environmental stewardship. By supporting the Green Room Society, patrons contribute to the center’s mission of enriching the community through transformative cultural experiences while championing eco-conscious initiatives. This platform offers a unique blend of artistic excellence and environmental responsibility, fostering a vibrant community that appreciates the performing arts and strives to ensure a greener future. Perfectly aligning with Lolly’s beliefs and passions, we sit down to discover more about her involvement with the Green Room Society and her philanthropic endeavors.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lolly

HAUTE LIVING: ​​Can you speak a bit about being a chair at Green Room Society – Arsht Center?

RADMILA LOLLY: I’m very honored to be a chair of the Green Room Society because it represents a new chapter in my life and also a new chapter at the Arsht Center in Miami. The GRS did exist about ten years ago, so it was just relaunched with me as the chair, so I feel like it is a great new chapter for both of us.

HL: ​​How did you get involved with the company?

RL: I got involved because I have been involved with the Arsht Center and all the different concerts they’re doing, and also, I know a few board members and attend their events all the time. I love what they are doing in Miami, and it’s a historical (probably the most historical, I would say!) venue of the arts in Miami.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lolly

HL: ​​What do you do as the chair at the Green Room Society – Arsht Center?

RL: My role as the chair is to spread the word about the GRS and bring new members to our society. It has a maximum of 100 members, and it’s made up of unique individuals from every industry; we don’t exclude anyone. They just need to have a real passion for the arts.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lolly

HL: ​​Can you chat through the Alvin Ailey summer camp initiative?

RL: The membership is $3,000/year, and every membership sponsors one child for the 6-week-long AileyCamp Miami at the Arsht Center. We do not take any proceeds, and the money goes directly to each child. We have 100 members because there are 100 kids that participate in the camp. For our society members, we will be doing beautiful gatherings once a month; it’s a great event for socializing, networking, and making Miami an even better cultural and artistic location.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lolly

HL: ​​Why was it important to you to become involved?

RL: It is important to get involved for so many different reasons; you’re helping a child in a way that they will never forget that experience, so you’re really making a difference. Another reason is that you’re making our “Magic City” even more magical and artistic. Finally, you’ll meet great people, and have an amazing time while helping and making a difference. I am very honored to be a part of this organization.

For more information, follow the Instagram here or visit the website here.