Soho welcomes back Emporio Armani as the Armani Group announces the opening of a new flagship store at 134 Spring Street. Returning to Soho after over two decades, the brand finds its ideal setting in the district’s art galleries, iconic architecture, and unconventional atmosphere, reflecting Emporio Armani’s universal and cosmopolitan spirit.

The connection between Emporio Armani and the city of New York is beautifully captured in the autumn/winter 2023/24 advertising campaign shot by Gregory Harris. With striking black-and-white photographs against the backdrop of the Manhattan skyline, the campaign pays tribute to the iconic Emporio Armani Magazine.

Giorgio Armani himself shares his excitement about the return, stating, “To me, Soho represents the very essence of New York, the relentless energy of the city that never sleeps and is constantly reinventing itself.” The new Emporio Armani store seamlessly blends into the downtown context, paying homage to the urban landscape and reflecting the brand’s unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Located in a fascinating early twentieth-century building with distinctive architectural style, the 420-square-meter flagship store stands out with street-facing windows and entrance. Giorgio Armani and his team of architects have thoughtfully preserved many of the original features, including exposed brick walls, cast-iron columns with capitals, and an authentic dark oak floor.

The store’s design embodies a sense of continuous evolution and dynamism, characteristic of the brand. Collections are displayed at the center of the space, with high-impact thematic sets regularly rearranged to embody different themes and reinforce their messages. Light and linear furnishing elements, such as metal hangers descending from the ceiling and slender black metal shelves, contribute to the store’s modern and contemporary ambiance.

To celebrate Emporio Armani’s return to Soho, the flagship store offers a special 90s-inspired collection exclusively available at this location. The collection features dinner jackets, coats, formal Prince of Wales suits for men, and sequin-covered cocktail dresses, and soft suits with defined shoulders for women. As Emporio Armani makes its stylish comeback to Soho, the new flagship store encapsulates the brand’s essence, combining the legacy of the past with a commitment to innovation and modernity, creating a space that echoes the dynamic spirit of the city itself.