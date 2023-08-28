Last week, as the sun began to set over the picturesque coastline of Malibu, California, an air of elegance and luxury enveloped the Little Beach House on the evening of August 22nd. Bulgari marked the close of summer with a lavish cocktail and dinner affair that transported guests to the heart of Italy. Hosted by Bulgari ambassador and Hollywood sensation Eiza Gonzalez, the event was a celebration of femininity, style, and the timeless allure of Bulgari’s fine jewelry and accessory collections.

A guest list that encompassed the who’s who of the entertainment and fashion worlds, attendees included Aurora James, known for her trailblazing work in fashion sustainability, ballet dancer Isabella Boylston, fashion influencer Chriselle Lim, esteemed interior designer Brigette Romanek, and Stephanie Suganami. This gathering of tastemakers and trendsetters promised an evening of exceptional style and sophistication.

In true Bulgari fashion, the stunning jewelry pieces were the real stars of the evening, as Los Angeles-based editors, influencers, and talent adorned themselves with selections from the Serpenti, Monete, and B.Zero1 jewelry collections. The glittering display wasn’t limited to jewelry alone; the coveted Serpenti watches and handbags added an extra layer of glamour to the attendees’ ensembles.

Setting the stage for this Italian-inspired extravaganza was the backdrop of the Little Beach House, perched above the ocean waves. Decorated with hues of yellow and saffron, the venue exuded the warmth of the Italian countryside. The second-floor location provided a mesmerizing view of the coastline, ensuring that guests were treated to both the luxury of Bulgari and the natural beauty of Malibu. Guests indulged in a curated menu featuring an array of coastal Italian classics paired with an assortment of summer cocktails.

Bulgari’s celebration in Malibu encapsulated the brand’s dedication to crafting extraordinary experiences that combine elegance, innovation, and a touch of Italian glamour.

The event paid homage to the strong feminine spirit that has been a driving force behind Bulgari’s creations for decades.