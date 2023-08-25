Scott Waldman: R&B Roofing And Remodeling Brings Innovation, Not Imitation, Into Kentucky Tri-state Market With Unique Products

R&B Roofing and Remodeling didn’t dominate the Louisville market by doing what everyone else was doing. Founder Scott Waldman started small, repairing and replacing roofs, then added unique products, innovative methods, and quality customer service with the best warranties in the business.

“We are a full-service remodeling company and the largest remodeler in Kentucky,” Waldman says. “We did an exceptional job with roofing, and as a result, clients approached us to ask if we could handle other services like siding, windows, bathrooms, and kitchens. Once we built a customer base that respected our timely delivery, fair pricing, and top-notch quality, it became easier to offer additional services. Our satisfied clients also referred us to others, which helped us grow.”

From simply doing good roofing to becoming the largest remodeler in the state to a growing, regional, privately-held business titan with over $100 million in sales, Waldman continues to keep his clients happy and satisfied.

Customer service brought the business to a good level, but roofing and remodeling products unique to the Louisville market propelled R&B Roofing and Remodeling into a higher sphere. Waldman is proud of a cool new product, MoistureShield decking, that he introduced to the area, which is 30 to 40 percent cooler to walk on in hot Kentucky summers than standard composite decking.

Another product R&B introduced is Atlas shingles, with an impact-resistance warranty of up to 50 years, which means these durable shingles resist hail damage. Atlas has an exclusive new patented process for a cool roof system. These have a distinct benefit over other roofing materials that is easy to see, Waldman says.

“The shingles that we use, Atlas, are Scotchguarded and algae resistant. So they don’t streak and stay new-looking. We can fly a drone over subdivisions, and you can see all the roofs we put on because they look brand new. Other roofs will start having streaks and stains on them.”

R&B Roofing and Remodeling is a national diamond installer for Atlas, the highest level of installation and certification.

And many of these new and unique products solve other issues. Some people have a vision of construction and remodeling being wasteful, but some of Waldman’s new products are more sustainable and cleaner than traditional ones.

“We’re doing all kinds of things that nobody else does,” Waldman says. “We have our own metal machines that shoot the metal off when we go to the job sites. With a metal roof, we don’t buy the premade panels, we actually shoot them off a little roll right at the job site. So there’s no waste.”

New-to-Louisville siding products include Celect, Evolve, Wolf, and Hardie So everything from vinyl all the way to quality composites from the best suppliers, Waldman says. Wolf siding is known for its remarkable ability to look like natural wood without the maintenance issues.

“We’re certified in all those. All of our people are trained by the manufacturers to give the best products, services, and warranties in the business.”

R&B has a separate division within the company called “Got2BeBaths,” which aligns with their brand, “Gotta Be R&B.” “With our one-day bath service, we can completely transform your bathroom in just one day. We removed the old fixtures and installed a new tub, a shower, and all new fixtures. We can even add glass doors if desired,” Waldman says. “The end result is a beautiful, fully finished bathroom. From start to finish, the entire process takes just one day.”

R&B also offers comprehensive bathroom remodeling services, which can take one to two weeks. Waldman says that customers look over products and choose what they want. If the items they choose are in stock, the installation can be scheduled for the following week. Special orders take a little longer.

“The entire process, from signing the agreement to installation, can take anywhere from one to two weeks. This is an impressive turnaround time that we aim to maintain consistently.”

With 400 team members, R&B takes care of the whole project from start to finish, without having to hire subcontractors. “We handle everything, ensure timely delivery, provide transparent pricing, and deliver exceptional results. We aim to be efficient and hassle-free,” Waldman says.

R&B built a customer base that respected the company’s timely delivery, fair pricing, and top-notch quality, which made it easier to offer additional services. Satisfied clients also referred the company to others, which helped it grow. Waldman is currently growing operations beyond Kentucky, with offices now in Buffalo, New York, and Pittsburgh, with more on the way.

As part of this national expansion, Waldman is looking to promote the R&B and Got2BeBaths brands across the US and transform them into household names in the roofing & remodeling space.

Written in partnership with Linda Jones