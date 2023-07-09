Haute Living & The Macallan Celebrate Chef Todd English

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Haute Living and The Macallan hosted an intimate evening honoring James Beard-winning “Best Chef,” Todd English at Sofia in Miami’s Design District on July 7.

Katie Nahat, National Ambassador for The Macallan, led a toast to English, highlighting the similarity between the excellence in craftsmanship that he pours into every culinary masterpiece and the excellence in craftsmanship put into The Macallan product, which is aged to perfection and liquid gold.

The cocktail of the evening was The Macallan Sofia, made with The Macallan 12 Year Old, Antica Formula Vermouth, Peychauds bitters, and angostura bitters.

Guests then sat for a menu of carpaccio di manzo with wagyu sirloin, figs, pine nuts, truffle pecorino, and beef fat croutons; crudoo di capesante with Hokkaido scallops, honey dew melon, puffed farro, and pickled serrano; burrata; and insalata estiva with sugar snaps, haricot vert, asparagus, radish, sunflower seeds, and more; and entrees of branzino with yellow tomato, dill oil, caper leaves; Cotoletta alla Milanese; Pollo Giovane — roasted organic chicken breast; and Cacio e Pepe Al Tratufo. Dessert — tiramisu and torta al cioccolato, with praline feuilletine, caramel, sweet pine nuts, and ice cream, was served with The Macallan Rare Cask.

Attendees included English; designer Naeem Khan; Adrien Allez, Vanessa Nunez, and Dana Goldberg; Tanya Abayan, Lavinia Cohen, Amanda Tucker, Patrick Van Negri, and Esther Fernandez, among others.

Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani gave a speech honoring English, as did Nahat, who then presented chef with a bottle of The Macallan Rare Cask.

