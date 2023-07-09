Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany’s
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Haute Living & The Macallan Celebrate Chef Todd English

Haute Scene, News

Chef Todd English
Chef Todd English

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Haute Living and The Macallan hosted an intimate evening honoring James Beard-winning “Best Chef,” Todd English at Sofia in Miami’s Design District on July 7.

Chef Todd English
Katie Nahat, Kamal Hotchandani, Todd English

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Katie Nahat, National Ambassador for The Macallan, led a toast to English, highlighting the similarity between the excellence in craftsmanship that he pours into every culinary masterpiece and the excellence in craftsmanship put into The Macallan product, which is aged to perfection and liquid gold.

Chef Todd English
Katie Nahat, Tonya Abayan, Todd English, Kamal Hotchandani, Shreya Arun Madlena Kalinova, Naeem Khan

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The cocktail of the evening was The Macallan Sofia, made with The Macallan 12 Year Old, Antica Formula Vermouth, Peychauds bitters, and angostura bitters.

Chef Todd English
Anwar Barrow, Jake Phipps, Marcusse Ball

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Guests then sat for a menu of carpaccio di manzo with wagyu sirloin, figs, pine nuts, truffle pecorino, and beef fat croutons; crudoo di capesante with Hokkaido scallops, honey dew melon, puffed farro, and pickled serrano; burrata; and insalata estiva with sugar snaps, haricot vert, asparagus, radish, sunflower seeds, and more; and entrees of branzino with yellow tomato, dill oil, caper leaves; Cotoletta alla Milanese; Pollo Giovane — roasted organic chicken breast; and Cacio e Pepe Al Tratufo. Dessert — tiramisu and torta al cioccolato, with praline feuilletine, caramel, sweet pine nuts, and ice cream, was served with The Macallan Rare Cask.

Chef Todd English
Vanessa Nunez, Michael Arguello, Marcusse Ball

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Attendees included English; designer Naeem Khan; Adrien Allez, Vanessa Nunez, and Dana Goldberg; Tanya Abayan, Lavinia Cohen, Amanda Tucker, Patrick Van Negri, and Esther Fernandez, among others.

Chef Todd English
April Donelson, Todd English

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani gave a speech honoring English, as did Nahat, who then presented chef with a bottle of The Macallan Rare Cask.

Chef Todd English
The Macallan Rare Cask

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Chef Todd English
The dinner menu

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

