Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The wait is finally over — Louis Vuitton officially calls East Hampton its permanent home. The brand’s first-ever retail location is located on East Hampton’s premier shopping destination, Main Street, in a historic landmarked building. Nestled amidst the coastal charm and chic ambiance of this renowned summer destination, the new Louis Vuitton boutique is poised to become a coveted haven for fashion enthusiasts and luxury connoisseurs alike.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The new Louis Vuitton store in East Hampton not only showcases the brand’s dedication to delivering unparalleled luxury and craftsmanship but also marries the Maison’s rich heritage with the Hamptons’ charm. As you step into the store, you are immediately enveloped in an atmosphere of refined elegance. The interior design effortlessly blends the brand’s signature sophistication with the relaxed coastal vibe of the Hamptons. Light-filled spaces, muted tones, and sleek furnishings create an inviting environment that beautifully showcases Louis Vuitton’s iconic collections. In fact, the landmark building revolves around a light-filled central atrium that features a decorous blue-and-white tiled floor using the Louis Vuitton signature monogram flower. The same iconic pattern appears on a host of special products displayed therein, including a surfboard, beach chairs, and pillows. Natural jute rugs, banana palms, and petrified wood fixtures by New York-based designer Andrianna Shamaris accent the space throughout, complementing the refined coastal design elements.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The complete Louis Vuitton universe will be represented — including a luxurious array of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, leather goods, accessories, and fragrances as well as the Maison’s most extraordinary métiers such as exotic leather goods, exquisite high jewelry and watches, iconic hard-sided trunks and sophisticated Objets Nomades for the home — all carefully curated to reflect the area’s elevated lifestyle.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The shop will also be home to a number of bespoke offerings featuring both seasonal collections and signature Louis Vuitton pieces that reflect the elegance of the surrounding environs. A new, limited-edition Neverfull bag, Pareo stole and fan with blue-and-white classic LV monogram with special text ‘Hamptons’ on it made exclusively for this store location. The LV By The Pool collection is a highlight with its refreshing blue-and-white palette across ready-to-wear, handbags, accessories, hard-sided pieces, and decor. Nautical themes appear across the offering, including gifting and lifestyle items such as a new tableware collection and Objets Nomades lanterns in delightful maritime colorways.

A highly-anticipated opening for Hamptonites and Hampton-goers, the Louis Vuitton East Hampton boutique is a must-visit this season.

The store is located at One Main Street East Hampton, NY 11937.