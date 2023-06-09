Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

The Ryder Cup is one of the most prestigious and highly anticipated events in the world of golf. Held biennially, this renowned tournament brings together the finest golfers from Europe and the United States in a fierce competition for glory and national pride. The event captivates audiences worldwide with its electrifying atmosphere, intense rivalries, and unforgettable moments. This year, Loro Piana returns to the Ryder Cup, which is taking place in Rome at the “Marco Simone Golf & Country Club” for the first time from September 25th through October 1st, as the official supplier of Team Europe.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

Known for their impeccable craftsmanship and commitment to using only the finest materials, Loro Piana brings their signature elegance to the Ryder Cup as they will be dressing the athletes and their entourages for the official events — in and off the course.

Loro Piana first designed the official uniforms seven years ago, and today, the Italian Maison continues to perfect the relationship between performance and elegance. “Since the partnership began in 2016, the quality of Loro Piana’s fabrics coupled with their specialist design and production knowledge have made them the ideal clothing partner for Team Europe,” said Luke Donald, captain of Team Europe. In fact, this year, Loro Piana introduced 3D technology to simulate the clothing’s reaction during the swing, setting a new precedent for the world of golf.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

The new collection consists of six looks ranging from golf classics like a short-sleeved polo with a shirt-style collar, a high-neck shirt with a zipper in Comfort Light technical material combined with superfine wool as well as innovative styles like a waterproof vest that allows the players movement, guaranteeing unparalleled wearability.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

The continuation of this partnership further serves as a testament to Loro Piana’s commitment to excellence that transcends beyond fashion. “Loro Piana’s iconic outfits have become synonymous with Team Europe and we are delighted that Captain Luke Donald’s team will become the fourth successive group of players to don these exceptional products. Since our partnership began at the Ryder Cup in 2016, the quality of Loro Piana’s fabrics, coupled with their specialist design and production knowledge, have made them the ideal fit for Team Europe, ensuring that the players look and feel the part both on and off the course. I am delighted that we are working with a symbol of Italian excellence for the first-ever Ryder Cup in Italy,” notes Guy Kinnings, the Ryder Cup Director.