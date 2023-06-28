How Sartiano’s Became New York’s Latest Culinary Haute Spot 

Photo Credit: Teddy Wolff

The basement of The Mercer Hotel is the quintessential “if you know, you know” type of place. And this summer, new life was breathed into the iconic Mercer Kitchen space beneath The Mercer Hotel: introducing Sartiano’s. A modern Italian restaurant that promises to take diners on a culinary journey blending Italian tradition with new world tastes and innovations, Sartiano’s is the brainchild of hospitality veteran Scott Sartiano, renowned lifestyle architect and creator of New York’s exclusive private membership club, Zero Bond. With Culinary Director Chef Alfred Portale and Executive Chef Chris Lewnes at the helm, Sartiano’s honors the legacy of the Sartiano family roots in Naples, Italy, while offering an elevated and contemporary dining experience in the heart of SoHo.

For Sartiano, the owner and founder of Bond Hospitality, opening Sartiano’s in this quintessential SoHo location holds a special place in his heart. “For years, I’ve envisioned opening a restaurant that captures the essence of my family’s journey across Italy and the United States; and when the Mercer Kitchen space became available, it seemed like fate,” he notes. “This iconic hotel and legendary SoHo corner have held special places in my heart. Prince and Mercer is the center of gravity for downtown NYC, and I’ve marked countless moments and milestones here throughout the years. I am thrilled to occupy this historic New York City space, and share my family’s culinary story with all who step through our doors.”

Photo Credit: Teddy Wolff

Upon entry, guests are immediately immersed into the Italain-Manhattan fusion that is Sartiano’s. Studio Sofield, renowned for its interior design expertise, has curated an ambiance that pays homage to Italian culture inspired by Scott’s trips to Tuscan villas and iconic landmarks like the Borghese Villa Museum in Rome. The main dining room features an open kitchen, a Pink Himalayan Salt meat display, intimate banquettes, and a 20-foot bar adorned with exquisite Italian Carrara marble. For private gatherings, a discreet private dining room offers a luxurious setting, while a delightful café enhances the brunch and lunch experience.

Photo Credit: Teddy Wolff

Sartiano’s prides itself on offering approachable classics with a modern twist. Culinary Director Chef Alfred Portale brings his artful technique to the menu, infusing traditional Italian fare with a lighter and more contemporary touch. The restaurant focuses on using high-quality ingredients, precision in portion sizes, sophisticated plating, and meticulous sourcing to convey intentionality in every dish.

Photo Credit: Teddy Wolff

“Our aim was to craft a menu that presents Italian cuisine through a contemporary lens while maintaining a sense of familiarity. Through the meticulous selection of fresh, high-quality ingredients, we have curated a culinary experience that ignites nostalgic emotions, all while offering elevated and innovative flavors,” nites Chef Portale. From homemade pastas and breads to seafood and a steak program featuring prime cuts, the menu offers a range of delectable options. Standout dishes include Calvisius Ossetra Cannolis with whipped mascarpone and chive, Yellowfin Tuna Crudo with crispy farro, Sorrento lemon, and basil, and a shareable 36 oz. Olive-Fed Wagyu Porterhouse — exclusive to Sartiano’s.

Photo Credit: Teddy Wolff

The beverage program, crafted by Bond Hospitality’s Beverage Director Adam Baca and Wine Director Cameron Nadler, perfectly complements the culinary experience. Drawing inspiration from both Italy and the vibrant energy of New York City, the menu features imaginative cocktails, non-alcoholic alternatives, and an extensive wine selection highlighting the finest Italian wine regions.

At Sartiano’s, no detail goes untouched. The fusion of downtown sophistication and Mediterranean aesthetics is reflected in the staff uniforms designed by Michael Andrews Bespoke. Blue sharkskin suits with navy satin lapels, paired with light blue shirts, evoke a harmonious blend of modern city vibes and the allure of the Mediterranean. Sartiano’s has quickly become a haute dining destination, captivating its diners with its exquisite cuisine, warm ambiance, and commitment to delivering an unparalleled dining experience.