Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

As a major fashion House, Gucci has used its influential platform over the last several years to foster change and real impact surrounding gender equality. It is imperative for luxury fashion brands to utilize their voices on subjects that matter most, and today, Gucci celebrates a decade — together with co-founders Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Salma Hayek Pinault — of the Gucci CHIME campaign.

A campaign dedicated to addressing and advancing gender equality around the world, Gucci CHIME has raised $21.5 million, which has positively impacted the lives of 635,000 girls and women around the world through more than 500 projects in 92 countries with 185 non-profit partners. In fact, to celebrate the inaugural announcement of the campaign in 2013, Gucci hosted a live global concert event in London with performances by Beyoncé, Florence Welch, John Legend, and Jennifer Lopez, raising nearly $4 million ($3.9 million to be exact), to call for global change.

Now, ten years later, to honor a decade of impact, Gucci has released a star-studded video series featuring Halle Bailey, Idris Elba, Serena Williams, and Salma Hayek, as well as Florence Welch, Julia Roberts, and John Legend making a triumphant return, to share what equality means to them.

“As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Gucci CHIME, we reflect on the profound impact and influence the campaign has had on so many lives, through the tireless work and commitment of people around the world who fight for change everyday,” notes Gucci President and CEO Marci Bizzarri who also participates on behalf of the company’s 22,000 employees. “This is a journey that we embarked on ten years ago, but the work ahead of us is substantial. Today we recommit ourselves to the next decade of progress and positive change.”

For its 10-year celebration video series, Gucci tapped two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy to create and direct a 35-video-strong series that continues the mission of the campaign to convene, unite, and strengthen the voices speaking out for gender equality. The video sparks a sense of intimacy as a dynamic range of artists, activists, organizers, and advocates — including CHIME Advisory Board members Tanya Compas and Maryangel Garcia-Ramos, and activists Amanda Nguyen, Vee Kativhu, and Jaha Dukureh, among other — voice their own personal stories of equality and where they wish to see the future go. The campaign video is rightfully set to Beyoncé’s song “Freedom,” revealing the importance of calling for equality for all.

“While there have been some great advances in gender equality since we founded CHIME 10 years ago, there is still a lot of work to be done. It has been incredible for me to have the opportunity to meet people around the world and see firsthand the impact the campaign has had on so many lives. I’m overwhelmed and inspired by how many people want to participate in the change, and I feel very hopeful for the future. It’s really a fight worth having, now, more than ever,” notes Gucci CHIME Co-Founder Salma Hayek Pinault.

Indeed, there is always work to be done. Gucci is also renewing its commitment to NGOs and grassroots organizations working to advance gender equality around the world such as the UN Women’s Generation Action Coalitions which the fashion house serves as the private sector lead on the action coalition dedicated to Feminist Movements & Leadership, a 5-year commitment.

Gucci and its partners will celebrate the 10 years of CHIME throughout 2023, and will continue to update the global Gucci CHIME community with more news regarding our mission to make meaningful change in the lives of girls and women all over the world.