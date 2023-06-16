Photo Credit: Sam Marshall for Tao Group Hospitality

The newly crowned NBA Champion Denver Nuggets headed to Las Vegas to celebrate their big W over the Miami Heat this week. The spot of choice: Hakkasan at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and the team fueled up on dinner Thursday night, feasting on the Tao Group Hospitality hotspot’s signature dishes, before making their way to Hakkasan Nightclub, where they entered to cheers from the packed crowd at the stroke of midnight.

Players, including Jamal Murray, Michael Porter, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, DeAndre Jordan, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and more took over VIP tables on the stage and joined DJs Pauly D and Justin Credible in the booth,

They toasted their win with a 3-liter bottle of Perrier Jouet Brut champagne.

