The 2023 Haute Father's Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Dad This Father's Day
News
The 2023 Haute Father’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Dad This Father’s Day
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's
Cover Story
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany’s
Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken

The Denver Nuggets Head To — Where Else? — Las Vegas To Celebrate NBA Championship Win

Haute Scene, News

Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets Celebrate NBA Championship at Hakkasan Las Vegas

Photo Credit: Sam Marshall for Tao Group Hospitality

The newly crowned NBA Champion Denver Nuggets headed to Las Vegas to celebrate their big W over the Miami Heat this week. The spot of choice: Hakkasan at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

Denver NuggetsPhoto Credit: Sam Marshall for Tao Group Hospitality

NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and the team fueled up on dinner Thursday night, feasting on the Tao Group Hospitality hotspot’s signature dishes, before making their way to Hakkasan Nightclub, where they entered to cheers from the packed crowd at the stroke of midnight.

Denver NuggetsPhoto Credit: Sam Marshall for Tao Group Hospitality

Players, including Jamal Murray, Michael Porter, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, DeAndre Jordan, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and more took over VIP tables on the stage and joined DJs Pauly D and Justin Credible in the booth,

Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets Celebrate NBA Championship at Hakkasan LV

Photo Credit: Sam Marshall for Tao Group Hospitality

They toasted their win with a 3-liter bottle of Perrier Jouet Brut champagne.

Denver NuggetsPhoto Credit: Sam Marshall for Tao Group Hospitality

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
City Guide
June 17, 2023
6 Exciting Activities for Father’s Day Weekend in Naples
By Rianna Powell
News
June 16, 2023
BAROOM Club Set To Offer Mystique And Theatricality To South Beach
By Haute Living
Introducing Bulgari Mediterranea: A High Jewelry Journey Across the Mediterranean
Fashion
June 16, 2023
Introducing Bulgari Mediterranea: A High Jewelry Journey Across the Mediterranean
By Adrienne Faurote
Casa Del Sol
City Guide
June 16, 2023
Eva Longoria’s Casa Del Sol Partners With The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami For Summer Del Sol Series
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami