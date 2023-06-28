Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen is entering the homeware space. The British fashion house has officially launched its latest creation, an assortment of candles featuring three captivating scents – Ghost Flower, Pagan Rose, and Savage Bloom – inspired by the juxtaposition between light and darkness, tradition and innovation, and fragility and strength, all of which lie at the heart of the McQueen legacy.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Each candle was meticulously crafted by a different perfumer, who was given complete artistic freedom to channel the very essence of McQueen’s distinctive codes and turn it into a scent. Ghost Flower contrasts fresh freesia and peony with earthy patchouli. Pagan Rose is based around the tension between fragile wild rose and earthy peat. Savage Bloom has a head of tuberose and a heart of oud. Embracing the storytelling nature that characterizes McQueen’s iconic collections, the candles are encased in an egg-shaped black lacquered glass with a silver, dark or gold metal lid. The glass is protected by a mycelium shell and the candles are nestled within a refined wooden crate. Just like McQueen’s exquisite ready-to-wear pieces and accessories, these candles are true works of art that are poised to grace your home with their beauty.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

All candles are crafted using a harmonious blend of black mineral waxes and rapeseed wax. Candles are priced at $395 and are available at selected stores and online.