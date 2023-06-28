Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's
Cover Story
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany’s
Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Alexander McQueen’s First Ever Candle Collection Has Officially Dropped

Fashion, News

Alexander McQueen's First Ever Candle Collection Has Officially DroppedPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen is entering the homeware space. The British fashion house has officially launched its latest creation, an assortment of candles featuring three captivating scents – Ghost Flower, Pagan Rose, and Savage Bloom – inspired by the juxtaposition between light and darkness, tradition and innovation, and fragility and strength, all of which lie at the heart of the McQueen legacy.

Alexander McQueen's First Ever Candle Collection Has Officially DroppedPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Each candle was meticulously crafted by a different perfumer, who was given complete artistic freedom to channel the very essence of McQueen’s distinctive codes and turn it into a scent. Ghost Flower contrasts fresh freesia and peony with earthy patchouli. Pagan Rose is based around the tension between fragile wild rose and earthy peat. Savage Bloom has a head of tuberose and a heart of oud. Embracing the storytelling nature that characterizes McQueen’s iconic collections, the candles are encased in an egg-shaped black lacquered glass with a silver, dark or gold metal lid. The glass is protected by a mycelium shell and the candles are nestled within a refined wooden crate. Just like McQueen’s exquisite ready-to-wear pieces and accessories, these candles are true works of art that are poised to grace your home with their beauty.

Alexander McQueen's First Ever Candle Collection Has Officially Dropped
Discover the full collection here.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

All candles are crafted using a harmonious blend of black mineral waxes and rapeseed wax. Candles are priced at $395 and are available at selected stores and online.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Easy's
City Guide
June 28, 2023
Everything You Need To Order At Aria’s High End Food Hall, Proper Eats
By Laura Schreffler
How Sartiano’s Became New York’s Latest Culinary Haute Spot 
City Guide
June 28, 2023
How Sartiano’s Became New York’s Latest Culinary Haute Spot 
By Adrienne Faurote
Wyatt Olaff
Celebrities
June 28, 2023
“It” Star Wyatt Oleff Weighs In On “City On Fire”
By Laura Schreffler
Lee Rodriguez
Celebrities
June 27, 2023
Never Have I Ever… Discovered Lee Rodriguez’s Alter Ego
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami