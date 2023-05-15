Photo Credit: Courtesy of The CP Group

As Miami Race Week began and Formula 1 enthusiasts flooded into the vibrant city, the visionary minds of the CP Group have gracefully seized the opportunity to forge a gifting suite masterpiece once again. Combining their partnerships and multimedia expertise, the firm curated its “Beyond The Paddock” programming for the second year.

Set against the backdrop of Miami Beach’s Nobu Hotel, the two-day gifting suite event welcomed high-profile VIPs and distinguished celebrities for an unforgettable event meticulously curated to house an exquisite selection of iconic brands and unparalleled upscale services.

The immersive experience was held at The Nobu Hotel’s penthouse suite. Upon entrance, guests were welcomed by a captivating, blue butterfly sculpture constructed by the iconic Miami artist Roman Feral. Moving in further to the living space, the room was filled with curated vignettes that embraced the essence of every esteemed brand. Laid out across the main table were some of Glossier’s most favored products and travel-sized Bloat supplements from Arrae. On the other side of the living room, a two-sided wall featured an array of IGK’s hair products with Pirelli hats on the alternative. Theme Dresser hosted personalized Formula 1 styling with a fashion rack and custom-made hats for guests to shop.

The Nobu Hotel held a meticulously curated bar offering a symphony of drinks for guests complimentary of Gorgie, Body Vodka, Don Julio, Johnnie Walker Black, and Tanqueray while espresso and freshly baked goods were served by Caracas bakery. Miami Beach Bum was stationed on the balcony with an SPF cart and refreshing popsicles.

Venturing into the bedroom, guests were offered B12 shots from the Drip Hydration team met by Dr. Barbara Sturm’s hair products and Victoria Beckham Beauty’s x Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer that graced the side tables. As guests entered the spa bathroom, towels from Crown Affair were laid out. Alto’s ride-share app provided free ride codes for the weekend and Glosslab offered complimentary manicures at any of their 29 locations.

With the big race bringing in high volumes of celebrated attendees, Formula 1 weekend offers the opportunity for brands to be seen beyond the track. The event was a success bringing in 500k social media impressions in just 2 days for the collaborating brands with notable influencers in attendance including Juanjose Rangel, Monica Vaswani from Family Karma, influencer Swan Sit, Founder of Gorgie Michelle Grant, influencer Jackie Dalius, Founder of Web3 Equity Michelle Abbs, and Head of Design and Marketing for Shear Construction, Dana Shear, and more.

The CP Group also extended an exclusive 3-day invite-only itinerary of activities to the privileged Formula 1 attendee. This agenda encompassed a range of extraordinary experiences, including the Beyond the Paddock Gifting Lounge, the luxurious Time, Speed & Fashion shopping experience, a private dinner with the renowned fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, and an exclusive day at the track, granting VIPs the privilege of witnessing the Mercedes Petronas team’s practice session. Founder of CP Group Vedika Solecki, has made it her mission to create meaningful connections between her brands and clientele, and Formula 1 is able to make that possible.