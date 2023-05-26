AmfAR Hosts The Hottest Party During Cannes Film Festival 

Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Alessandra Ambrosio

Photo Credit: Victor Boyko / Getty Images

While Cannes Film Festival is buzzing with some of the most exclusive parties and events throughout the week, perhaps the hottest party during the annual festival is amfAR Gala. Hosted by beloved music artist and actor Queen Latifah, in sponsorship with luxurious jewelry Maison Chopard, the gala dinner is held in support of The Foundation for AIDS Research, raising millions of dollars each year.

The evening took place at the stunning Hôtel du Cap in Antibes, where guests enjoyed a fashion show by Carine Roitfeld highlighting Chopard Haute Joaillerie while sipping on Clase Azul Gold and Reposado tequila. Guests also enjoyed bespoke musical performances by Halsey, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, and Gladys Knight.

Rebel Wilson, AJ Sangha, and Winnie Harlow attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023, where guests sipped Clase Azul Tequila at Hotel de Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25th, 2023, in Cannes, France.

Photo Credit: Victor Boyko / Getty Images

The evening also included an auction by Simon de Pury. It was a star-studded evening indeed to close out an exciting Cannes Film Festival with notable attendees like Helena Christensen, Cindy Bruna, Ashley Graham, Storm Reid, Georgina Rodriguez, Eboni Nichols, William Abadie, and Alejandro Nones — all in Chopard, of course. 

Georgina Rodriguez

Photo Credit: Victor Boyko / Getty Images

Following the impactful gala, guests headed to the legendary after-party, co-hosted by Johnny Depp.

Frida Aasen

Photo Credit: Victor Boyko / Getty Images

Richie Akiva

Photo Credit: Victor Boyko / Getty Images

James Marsden

Photo Credit: Victor Boyko / Getty Images

Charli D’Amelio

Photo Credit: Victor Boyko / Getty Images

Queen Latifah

Photo Credit: Victor Boyko / Getty Images

Fan Bingbing

Photo Credit: Victor Boyko / Getty Images

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

Photo Credit: Victor Boyko / Getty Images

Aditi Shah

Photo Credit: Victor Boyko / Getty Images

Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Credit: Victor Boyko / Getty Images

