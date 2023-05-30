Photo Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

There are only a few places in the world that hold a special place in our hearts, and one of them is the beautiful country of the Bahamas. This destination has captivated us with its pristine white sandy beaches, warm and welcoming atmosphere, rich cultural heritage, and, might we add, mouthwatering cuisine. The Bahamas truly embodies excellence in every way. Whether you arrive by plane, cruise ship, or boat, you instantly feel a sense of belonging. It’s more than just being a tourist; it’s like coming home.

Photo Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

On Friday, May 26th, the Bahamas once again impressed us all with the completion of phase one of the country’s new downtown cruise port located on Prince George Wharf, the cruise gateway of New Providence. This $300 million transformative project, constructed by ENKA, was in collaboration with Nassau Cruise Port (NCP), the cruise port manager in charge of redevelopment, and Global Ports Holding (GPH), the world’s largest cruise port operator.

In celebration of the Nassau Cruise Port’s ability to accommodate six cruise ships per day, including three Icon-class ships, providing expanded tourism to the region, Bahamian socialites, international celebrities, and dignitaries came together to celebrate the official launch of the Nassau Cruise Port with a one-of-a-kind experience in advance of the 50th Anniversary Golden Jubilee of Bahamian Independence.

Photo Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

To kick off the celebratory evening, VIP arrivals graced the red carpet with beaming smiles, while being welcomed with champagne and the tunes of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force Band. As the guests continued to arrive in style, Dean Harry Bain, representing Nassau, led everyone in an opening prayer before introducing the Master of Ceremonies, Phillip Simon, and welcoming Nassau Cruise Port CEO Mike Maura Jr. to the stage.

Photo Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Following closely behind, the Chairman and CEO of Global Port Holdings took to the microphone with additional speakers from each of the cruise line’s senior VIPS. The Minister of Transport and Housing, JoBeth Coleby-Davis, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investment & Aviation, I. Chester Cooper, then took the stage to deliver remarks, and finally, the keynote address was given by the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, The Hon. Philip Davis.

Photo Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

After the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Music Makers Junkanoo Group treated us to a traditional Junkanoo Rushout, leading us in a joyful dance toward the port’s state-of-the-art amphitheater. Along the way, we were greeted by the fashion, art, and historical exhibitions that will await cruise passengers once they disembark.

Photo Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

As we made our way to the center stage, we stood in awe as our eyes turned towards the night sky, witnessing a spectacular custom drone show. With the music ready and queued, the dance floor quickly came alive as Tyson Beckford, Keytt & Alex Lundqvist, Dorinda Medley, Melissa Roxburgh, JR Ramirez, Michelle Hicks, Zosia Mamet and Evan Jonigkeit, Carole Radziwill, Anthony Anderson, Adam Kenworthy, Danielle Brown, Ashley Haas, Sophie Sumner, and many others joined in.

Photo Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

From conga lines to toasting glasses and breaking out dance moves, the vibes were electric, serving as a testament to the exciting future that awaits the 300-year-old city of Nassau. We can’t wait for others to experience the vibrant heritage of the Bahamas and embrace it as their own. It’s time for them to call it home, just as we do.

Photo Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Photo Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com