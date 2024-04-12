Hospitality leader Loews Hotels & Co. has debuted Free Spirited by Loews Hotels, a first-of-its-kind handcrafted low and nonalcoholic beverage program. With 25 locations across the United States and Canada, Loews encompasses independent and partner brand hotels deeply rooted in heritage and excellence. On April 10, the company unveiled Free Spirited by Loews Hotels as an innovative step towards mindful drinking. With 41% of Americans actively reducing alcohol intake, Loews is the first North American hotel brand to invest in brand-wide elevated offerings. This positions them at the forefront of a potential shift towards inclusivity within the hospitality and travel industry.

In conjunction with Loews’ commitment to “welcoming you like family,” their newfound initiative presents thoughtful and bespoke hotel bar programming. Creating judgment-free environments is designed to accommodate guests of all ages, abilities, and lifestyles. The on-site mixology talent will craft and curate unique selections with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients and bold flavor combinations.

Beverage selections will differ at each property to reflect the availability of local suppliers, favored palates within the region, and the individualized creativity of the mixologists. As a result, guests can expect a personalized experience with a plethora of options across the brand portfolio.

Furthermore, the Free Spirited by Loews Hotels program will seamlessly integrate into catering and event planning executed through Loews. As an additional touch, these specialty offerings will be presented alongside the brand’s standard cocktail menus, with each drink clearly marked with an icon denoting its low or nonalcoholic content. This thoughtful approach ensures that individuals seeking alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages have access to a diverse range of options while recognizing that all of the beverages are handcrafted with attention and care.