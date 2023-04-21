Louis Vuitton Has Mastered The Art Of Preservation

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

FOR OVER 160 YEARS, LOUIS VUITTON HAS ACHIEVED THE HIGHEST LEVELS OF EXCELLENCE IN CRAFTSMANSHIP, CREATING PRODUCTS THAT ARE MEANT TO LAST. HERE, HAUTE LIVING GOES DEEP INTO THE ART OF LOUIS VUITTON’S REPAIR PROCESS, REVEALING THE INNOVATIONS THAT ALLOW THE CHERISHED PIECES TO TRANSCEND GENERATIONS.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

There is an innate sentiment of connection woven into each Louis Vuitton piece. Investing in a Louis Vuitton piece means investing in its lifetime, from start to finish — from the unparalleled craftsmanship of the savoir-faire born in the ateliers and its design durability over time to the intimate repair process. To ensure the longevity of each Louis Vuitton piece, the Maison uses a thorough repair and restoration process that allows clients to preserve the product’s emotional and material value. With preservation and sustainability at the forefront of this innovative initiative, Louis Vuitton continues to evolve its repair process with state-of-the-art techniques.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

For the repairs that need extreme precision and attention to detail beyond more minor in-store repairs, Louis Vuitton has created twelve regional Repair Ateliers around the world with Louis Vuitton artisans dedicated solely to the mending process. At the Repair Ateliers, history is restored — from breathing new life into signature handbag styles to preserving some of the most historic trunk pieces. Impressively, 98% of the repairs at the Repair Ateliers are performed close to where clients live, ultimately limiting the CO2 emissions produced by some modes of transportation.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Detailed repairs remain at the heart of Louis Vuitton, upholding the Maison’s rich history and commitment to its craftsmanship. In fact, the first recorded repair at Louis Vuitton dates back to 1860, and today, the Maison repairs around 600,000 products per year — preserving the art of the craft.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton