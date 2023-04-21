Ian Wolfe And Chris Bouc Of The Wolfe-Bouc Group With LIV Sotheby’s International Realty List One Of Denver’s Most Historic Mansions, An English Tudor Work Of Art

In an age where contemporary architecture captures the spotlight, it is a rare and extraordinary occasion when a historic gem captivates our imagination and leaves us breathless. This is precisely the experience that awaits discerning buyers, as Ian Wolfe and Chris Bouc of The Wolfe-Bouc Group with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty unveil 2301 E Alameda, Denver’s most historic mansion, an English Tudor work of art that stands as a testament to a bygone era of unparalleled craftsmanship and elegance. This magnificent estate seamlessly fuses the past and present, meticulously restored and updated to accommodate modern conveniences while preserving its original character.

Originally commissioned by Governor John Evans as a wedding gift for his daughter in 1932, this English Tudor masterpiece was designed by the renowned architectural firm Fisher & Fisher, famous for creating homes so exquisite that they were considered the ultimate gift for a newlywed couple. The firm’s attention to detail and passion for blending luxury with historical elements is evident in every corner of this stunning property. Skillfully restored and updated, 2301 E Alameda strikes a perfect balance between honoring its rich heritage and meeting the demands of modern living.

Upon entering the grand foyer, you are immediately transported to a time when attention to detail and artistry reign supreme. Each room is a testament to the unparalleled craftsmanship of the Fisher & Fisher legacy, a celebration of an era when building was not merely a process but an art form. The spacious, grand rooms showcase intricate woodwork and architectural elements that are nearly impossible to replicate today, infusing the home with a sense of majesty that transcends time. Sweeping transitions between rooms invite you on a journey through history, where you can bask in the glow of the paneled library’s limestone fireplace or dine in the regal splendor of the formal dining room.

Transitioning to the mansion’s exterior, the sprawling 1.3-acre lot is a visual feast, boasting unobstructed views of the downtown skyline and mountains. The meticulously manicured gardens, rolling lawns, and multiple flagstone patios provide a serene oasis for outdoor entertainment, while the outdoor kitchen, complete with a built-in grill and brick pizza oven, elevates the experience to new heights of luxury.

The prime location of this English Tudor work of art is the icing on the cake. Situated minutes from Wash Park and Cherry Creek’s award-winning shops and restaurants, 2301 E Alameda offers residents a harmonious blend of seclusion and accessibility, as well as the chance to live amidst Denver’s rich history and vibrant culture. In listing this breathtaking property, Ian Wolfe and Chris Bouc of The Wolfe-Bouc Group with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty have unearthed a treasure that defies convention, a timeless masterpiece that serves as a reminder of the unparalleled beauty and craftsmanship that once defined an era. For the fortunate buyer, this historic mansion will not only be a home but a symbol of the enduring magic of the past and the ultimate “bride’s delight.”

In a cityscape dominated by modern architecture and minimalist designs, 2301 E Alameda is not just a home; it is a living testament to a long-lost art of building, one that can only be truly appreciated by those who understand the value of authenticity and heritage. Yet, words fall short of capturing its true beauty. For those who value authenticity and heritage, we invite you to embark on a photographic exploration that unveils the essence of this extraordinary home, providing a glimpse into a world where history comes alive and the past gracefully embraces the present.

Front view capturing the circular drive, meticulous English gardens, & Downtown Denver skyline.

The stately library features rich paneled walls with built-in bookshelves, French doors leading to a private terrace, & gas fireplace.

Grand Formal Dining Room drenched in sunlight and provides pastoral views of the grounds.

The Gourmet kitchen boasts high-end finishes including a large marble island with prep sink, Viking Range, Sub Zero refrigerator, warming drawer, and walk-in pantry.

The Butler’s Pantry features a nickel sink, original glass front cabinetry, bun warmer, and 2nd Sub Zero refrigerator.

Elegant formal living room with ceiling and crown molding details, gas fireplace, and picture window showcasing the spectacular views.

Sumptuous primary suite with ornate plaster ceiling, gas fireplace, and private balcony overlooking the grounds.

Marble Primary bath with stunning clawfoot tub, expansive shower, and dual vanities.

The grounds feature an outdoor kitchen with a built-in grill & brick pizza oven; rolling lawns with incredible English gardens; multiple flagstone patios; and a greenhouse.

Poised on 1.3 acres overlooking the Denver Country Club golf course capturing spectacular unobstructed views of the Downtown Denver skyline and Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

