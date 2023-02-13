Photo Credit: Courtesy

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and while the looks coming down the runway are incredibly chic, the beauty also deserves some attention. So for the highly anticipated Jason Wu presentation on Sunday, February 12th, the brand partnered with science-backed brand 111SKIN as the exclusive skincare sponsor to get the models runway-ready.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

For designer Jason Wu, skincare remained a priority during show prep: “Ensuring that our models’ skin is healthy and radiant when they walk down the runway is a must. I am thrilled to be partnering with 111SKIN backstage this season, bringing their scientifically inspired formulas to achieve total skin confidence,” he reveals.

Master esthetician Sylwia Gorzkowska used 111SKIN’s signature products as well as innovations from the brand to create bright, perfectly primed complexions for the show’s simplistic and chic makeup looks. The skincare inspiration behind the look was bright skin that gave the lit-from-within-glow — embodying Wu’s inspiration of designed confidence for women on and off the runway. Ahead, Haute Living gives an inside look behind-the-scenes to find out which 111SKIN products were used backstage at the Jason Wu show.

STEP ONE: Y THEOREM REPAIR SERUM

First, Gorzkowska used the brand’s hero formula, the Y Theorem Repair Serum, which works to plump skin, protect against environmental aggressors, and visibly calm stressed-out skin.

STEP TWO: CELESTIAL BLACK DIAMOND BRIGHTENING ESSENCE

She then applied the new Celestial Black Diamond Brightening Essence, a lightweight formula that helps brighten the skin and support healthy collagen synthesis.

STEP THREE: VITAMIN C BRIGHTENING BOOSTER

The star of the show is the Vitamin C Brightening Booster, the perfect serum for under makeup. Vitamin C, licorice root, and glutathione merge to bring dull, dark skin back to life.

STEP FOUR: CELESTIAL BLACK DIAMOND DAY CREAM LIGHT

To lock in moisture for a day full of shows, Celestial Black Diamond Day Cream Light was applied.

STEP FIVE: ALL ABOUT THE EYES

Photo Credit: Courtesy

To brighten up the eye area, Gorzkowska applied either the Space Defence Bright Eye Lift Gel, which is infused with active ingredients to mimic the effects of a surgical eye lift, or the Celestial Black Diamond Contour Gel for an extra peptide-packed boost to the eyes.

STEP SIX: MASKING

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Depending on their unique skin needs, each model sat with either the Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask or the Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Face Mask for 20 minutes ahead of their time in the makeup chair.