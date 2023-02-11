The Best Cities to Visit from Travel Expert Carlos Alvarez, Founder of Sui Generis Entertainment & Travel

Traveling is one of the greatest experiences in life. Visiting destinations worldwide and discovering new people and cultures opens your mind to different lifestyles and feeds the soul. But to travel in style and stay in luxurious surroundings takes ‘going on an adventure’ to another level, something that Carlos Alvarez, founder of Sui Generis Entertainment & Travel, Inc is serious about.

Alvarez was inspired to build his luxury travel agency with his wife, Ana Laura, to bring clients unforgettable experiences and share a love for travel that was first instilled in him by his mother and grandmother on trips abroad as a child. Now, as the owner of a boutique travel company and as a well-seasoned traveler, Alvarez shares his tips on the best new global cities to explore on your next vacation!

Hong Kong, China

Hong Kong is a luxurious travel destination known for its blend of modernity and tradition, as well as its stunning natural beauty and vibrant cultural scene. The city is home to some of the world’s most iconic skyscrapers, as well as historic temples, museums, and landmarks.

Visitors should stop at Victoria Peak for panoramic views of the city and its harbor. After that, take a stroll through Central and explore its vibrant street markets and street food stalls. Don’t forget about Hong Kong Disneyland theme park for a day of family-friendly fun.

Visitors can enjoy high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as a wide range of outdoor activities, including hiking, sailing, and beach-going. With its warm tropical climate and gorgeous coastal views, Hong Kong is a perfect travel spot for those seeking a sophisticated and pampered getaway. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or a family vacation, Hong Kong is sure to offer something for everyone.

London, England

The historic city of London, England is the perfect mix of past and modern city life for everyone to enjoy. London is a must-visit destination for its rich history, diverse culture, and abundance of world-class attractions.

From iconic landmarks like Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London to its thriving arts and culture scene, delicious food and drink, and rich history dating back to Roman times, there is something for everyone in London. Places like Sketch will give you a luxurious experience of high tea and strolling through the high-end shops of Harrods are unmatched anywhere else.

“London is one of those cities that you always leave wanting to come back to, the city is truly made for everyone who visits,” said Alvares.

The city is also an excellent starting point for exploring the rest of the U.K. and other parts of Europe, with its extensive transportation options. Whether you’re a history buff, art lover, foodie, or simply looking for a fun and exciting city to visit, London has it all, making it a truly unforgettable destination.

Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok is a vibrant and exciting city that offers a unique blend of ancient and modern cultures. With its rich history, stunning temples and palaces, bustling street markets, and delicious street food, Bangkok is a must-visit destination for those seeking an immersive cultural experience. The city is also known for its thriving nightlife, with rooftop bars, live music venues, and vibrant street parties offering endless entertainment options.

Beyond the city, Bangkok is a gateway to some of Thailand’s most breathtaking natural beauty, including tropical beaches, lush jungles, and ancient ruins. Whether you’re looking to immerse yourself in Thai culture, indulge in delicious food, or simply relax in a tropical paradise, Bangkok has it all and is a truly unforgettable destination.

Madrid, Spain

Madrid is a vibrant and exciting city that offers a truly unique vacation experience. With its rich history, stunning architecture, world-class museums and art galleries, and delicious cuisine, Madrid is a destination unlike any other.

The city is known for its bustling street life, lively outdoor cafes, and lively nightlife, making it the perfect destination for those seeking an immersive cultural experience. Beyond the city, Madrid is surrounded by beautiful countryside, including rolling hills, vineyards, and charming villages, making it an ideal base for exploring the surrounding region. Whether you’re a history buff, an art lover, or simply looking for a fun and relaxed vacation, Madrid has something for everyone, making it a truly special destination.

“Madrid is a gorgeous city to visit and the rich culture makes you fall in love with the city,” said Alvares. “Spending the days visiting museums and eating tapas makes for a beautiful vacation and now you’re living like the locals.”

About Carlos Alvarez and Sui Generis Entertainment & Travel, Inc.

Sui Generis Entertainment & Travel, Inc is a boutique luxury travel company that provides top-tier immersive global travel experiences. Founded by Carlos and Ana Laura Alvarez, Sui Generis can custom tailor your next trip for a one-of-a-kind adventure for families, friends, weddings, and solo travelers. For more information, please visit https://www.suigeneris-travel.com/

Written in partnership with Ascend