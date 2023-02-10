Haute Living Celebrates Miami’s Most Influential Athlete & NBA All-Star, Jimmy Butler  

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo

On the heels of Wednesday evening’s exciting Miami Heat game, Haute Living hosted an intimate dinner in honor of its Haute 100 Most Influential Athlete cover star and six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler last night at Miami hot spot, El Tucan. It’s been three years since Butler joined the Miami Heat team, ultimately making a more significant impact on the Magic City. So, the evening was set to be a special celebration like no other.

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo

Upon arrival, guests were greeted with a bespoke cocktail unique to The Macallan as well as Butler’s groundbreaking coffee brand, Big Face Coffee, espresso martinis as they wandered through the private mezzanine lit by TAG Heuer’s vitrines. The vitrines showcased TAG Heuer’s timepieces like the Monaco Dark Lord, Carrera Porsche RS 2.7 in red and black, the Monza, and Carrera Porsche Chronograph Lava Orange. The energy was electric throughout the evening as guests truly enjoyed being present in the moment and honoring the legendary basketball player.

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo

And before guests were seated for a coursed dinner, Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani welcomed guests and thanked the evening’s partners and their charitable initiatives, including The Macallan, Maison Mura, and TAG Heuer, for which Butler has an ambassadorship. Hotchandani also warmly welcomed Butler and spoke about the long-standing relationship, as this is Butler’s second cover with the magazine.

He then introduced The Macallan national brand ambassador Katie Nahat, who thanked the guests for attending and teased an upcoming guided tasting of The Macallan M following dinner.

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo

Guests then indulged in the intimate dinner, highlighting El Tucan’s signature dishes paired with the finest wines from Miami’s beloved Maison Mura. Following the dinner, artist Vic Garcia presented Butler with a custom artwork titled “Jimmy’s World,” unique to Butler’s personal and professional life, completely leaving the star speechless. Nahat then led the guests through a guided tasting of The Macallan M with Butler by her side.

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo

The room was filled with Butler’s infectious energy as guests mingled throughout the evening, enjoying exclusive drinks and ultimately toasting to Butler’s influence on Miami.

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo

Notable attendees included Franck Suznjevic, the Vice President of Retail in the Americas for TAG Heuer, Matthieu Yamoum & Philippe Vasilescu, Co-owners of Maison Mura, Matthew Chevallard, Oren Alexander, Sean Wolfington, John Utendahl & Radmila Lolly, and more.

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo

Photo Credit: Alex Tamargo