Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brandon SchulmanThe infamous T Bar restaurant by Tony Fortuna graced Third Ave on the Upper East Side for 27 years before its closing during the pandemic. Families and regulars made T Bar a Manhattan locals’ haven. The restaurant has now reopened its iconic doors with a new luxe location and design with managing partner Derek Axelrod.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brandon SchulmanLocated near Bloomingdale’s in a three-story townhouse, the expensive renovation sets the tone for a modern swanky New York City hot spot. A marble-and-glass entrance greets visitors before leading them to a sleek and slender bar area with tables, followed by the main dining room with an intimate atmosphere featuring gorgeous crystal chandeliers and luxurious velvet booths. The revamped restaurant also has an ultra-chic lounge with music and specialty cocktails ideal for pre or post-dinner drinks. In addition, the space features an exclusive private dining room as well as a separate entrance for VIP guests.

Guests can expect a sexy atmosphere and cool vibe making it the ultimate date night spot or a night out with friends. Like the restaurant, the menu includes a slight revamp as well, featuring new fusion dishes along with beloved items from years past. Highlights include Yellowfin Tuna Tartare, Raw Bar selections, Crispy Sushi, Chicken Milanese, Steak options, and beyond, along with new Caviar additions.

T Bar is open daily for dinner service and lunch at 116 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10022. Guests can make reservations through Resy. During the summer months, Tony and Derek also have a T Bar location in Southampton.