Daniel Humm
Cover Story
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
Jayson Tatum
Cover Story
We’re Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You
Pierre Gagnaire
Cover Story
Three Michelin Starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire Is Finally Taking A Bite Of The Big Apple With The Opening Of Fouquet’s New York
Mr. Brainwash
Cover Story
Mr Brainwash Is Ready To Make His Mark On LA
Alexandre Mattiussi Haute Living Cover
Cover Story
The Art Of Authenticity: Alexandre Mattiussi Makes His Mark On Miami

T Bar Has Made It’s Grand Return To The Upper East Side—And We Can’t Get Enough

Haute Drinks, News, Travel

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brandon SchulmanThe infamous T Bar restaurant by Tony Fortuna graced Third Ave on the Upper East Side for 27 years before its closing during the pandemic. Families and regulars made T Bar a Manhattan locals’ haven. The restaurant has now reopened its iconic doors with a new luxe location and design with managing partner Derek Axelrod. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brandon SchulmanLocated near Bloomingdale’s in a three-story townhouse, the expensive renovation sets the tone for a modern swanky New York City hot spot. A marble-and-glass entrance greets visitors before leading them to a sleek and slender bar area with tables, followed by the main dining room with an intimate atmosphere featuring gorgeous crystal chandeliers and luxurious velvet booths. The revamped restaurant also has an ultra-chic lounge with music and specialty cocktails ideal for pre or post-dinner drinks. In addition, the space features an exclusive private dining room as well as a separate entrance for VIP guests. 

Guests can expect a sexy atmosphere and cool vibe making it the ultimate date night spot or a night out with friends. Like the restaurant, the menu includes a slight revamp as well, featuring new fusion dishes along with beloved items from years past. Highlights include Yellowfin Tuna Tartare, Raw Bar selections, Crispy Sushi, Chicken Milanese, Steak options, and beyond, along with new Caviar additions. 

T Bar is open daily for dinner service and lunch at 116 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10022. Guests can make reservations through Resy. During the summer months, Tony and Derek also have a T Bar location in Southampton. 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Haute Scene
January 26, 2023
Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
By Adrienne Faurote
News
January 26, 2023
Queen Miami Beach Set To Deliver Ultimate Luxury Dining Experience
By Haute Living
Garden Of Delights: Gucci Unveils New High Jewelry Pieces During Paris Haute Couture
Fashion
January 24, 2023
Garden Of Delights: Gucci Unveils New High Jewelry Pieces During Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
By Adrienne Faurote
Oscars 2023
News
January 24, 2023
The 2023 Oscar Nominations Are Out!
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami