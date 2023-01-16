Jo Bella’s Much-Anticipated Dive Into Swimwear

Summer is just around the corner, which means chic, sexy swimwear is a must-have addition to your wishlist. Fortunately, fashion designer Jo Bella provides the perfect solution.

Known for her successful jewelry brand, Jo Bella New York, Jo Bella is extending her catalog from jewelry to swimwear, taking her unique sense of style to the sea and encouraging you to do the same. So, continue reading to learn more about this creative designer and her show-stopping, wave-making swimwear collection.

A Bit About Jo Bella

The garments are only as good as the designers that create them. Today, we’re turning the spotlight on Johanne Brazela, most popularly known as Jo Bella. An immigrant from Haiti, she recalls nurturing dreams of becoming a fashion designer and entertaining endless fantasies of creating gorgeous pieces for everyday women around the world to wear.

As a Caribbean woman, she consistently searched for a woman who shared her cultural heritage and passion for fashion. So, she made it her mission to become that figure herself and moved to New York City as a teenager to pursue her dreams and inspire others to do the same.

Now, Jo Bella is setting her sights on higher achievements, starting with jewelry and venturing into swimwear. Anything but a fish out of water, she remains in her element, exploring her style while staying true to her goals of empowering all women to step into their most beautiful, confident selves.

All About Jo Bella Swimwear Pieces

Jo Bella debuted her swimwear collection at Miami Swim Week and New York Swim Week in 2021. Unsurprisingly, her pieces were met with overwhelming praise, launching her into new levels of success.

Riding on the wave of the previous year’s achievements, she continued designing until her second collection was complete. In July, she returned to Miami Swim Week to showcase her new pieces, which have made a splash in the swimwear scene.

Keeping her finger on the pulse of fashion trends, her pieces are sure to keep you in style this summer season. The collection features a wide range of styles, from solid colors and animal print to classic bikinis and unique bold one-pieces. Sexy, confident, and comfortable are just a few adjectives that define her catalog – and you when you sport these pieces. Additionally, many of her pieces boast vibrant colors, asymmetrical cutouts, and eye-catching silhouettes, ensuring you turn heads wherever you go. Wear them to the beach as a bombshell bikini or as a bodysuit under a mini skirt on a night out.

The best part? You don’t have to wear your wallet out to purchase these swimwear pieces. True to her mission of making sexy, feel-good garments as accessible as possible, her swimwear pieces are reasonably priced, so everyone has an opportunity to express their style this summer.

If you’re reading this and hoping Jo Bella extends her talents to other fashion categories, you’re in luck, as it looks like she has no intentions of stopping any time soon. In fact, she’s set to debut her resort wear collection during Swim Week 2023. We can’t wait to see what else she creates; however, we can trust that more beautiful, confidence-boosting pieces (Jo Bellas’s signature!) are a guarantee.

Website is Haitiandollbyjobella.co and you can also find her on Instagram @haitiandollby_jobella

Written in partnership with Ascend