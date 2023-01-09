Fort Lauderdale Liquivida Clears A Pathway To Improve Metabolic Health

Metabolic health is not a new concept, but it has been pushed to the forefront in recent years. As the world continues to meet the challenges of epidemics and pandemics through research and education, metabolic health has become an important part of the solution’s equation.

By definition, having good metabolic health includes having ideal levels of:

blood sugar

triglycerides

high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol

blood pressure

uric acid

waist circumferences

Although metabolic health is a numbers game, it’s not about fitting into your favorite jeans or hitting the right number on the scale. It’s about understanding how efficiently your body is functioning by analyzing measurable data.

“Liquivida is building a one-stop, total body health and wellness brand where clients can learn how to build their bodies from the ground up. We provide everything from IV vitamin therapy and weight-loss solutions to sexual wellness support and body composition analyses. We believe in treating the whole person by giving clients access to the products, services, and support they need to reclaim their health and live a healthy life.”

– Samael Tejada, Liquivida President & Founder

Raising the Curtain on Metabolic Health

We live in a visual society where how you look on the outside often determines perception. It’s a common misconception that having a “normal” weight indicates good health. While maintaining a healthy weight has some bearing on how one can function daily, body composition and what’s happening on a deeper level tell the complete story. Good metabolic health is about getting the numbers that really matter into balance.

At Liquivida, their focus on treating the whole person makes them a standout leader in the health and wellness space. With nationwide locations, their wellness centers offer clients a range of services that focus on building a strong body on the inside that’s reflected in energy and vitality on the outside.

Liquivida’s metabolic health division offers clients state-of-the-art access to body composition tools that analyze everything from body tissue and bone density to fuel sources, oxygen levels, and posture.

“From a lifestyle perspective, my job is to get to know the client, their goals, and their concerns. The assessments are very intuitive and personalized, so I only recommend them to clients who are ready to get serious about their numbers. Then I bridge the gap between what our clients want to achieve and what the metabolic data says. Reconciling the two allows me to create a customized care plan that will put them on a clear path to the results they desire.”

– Heather Wright R.T.(R)(BD)CHN, Liquivida Director of Metabolic Health

Once a client’s metabolic needs are identified, a certified medical professional offers an assessment of the data and a recommended protocol to maximize the client’s health and wellness.

Better Metabolic Health Starts Here

Ft. Lauderdale, FL, the flagship location for Liquivida’s metabolic services, offers several body composition tools and assessments, including:

DEXA BODY SCAN

Considered one of the most accurate metabolic tests, the DEXA Body Scan helps clients better understand their body makeup, including the exact percentage of lean muscle, bone mass, and types of fat. The 6 to 10-minute scan powered by a low-powered X-ray is part of a short 20-minute appointment.

RMR ANALYSIS

The RMR Analysis uncovers what your body uses as a fuel source (i.e., carbohydrates or body fat) by analyzing a client’s body at various levels of energy expenditure over a 24-hour period. This includes at rest, daily activities, and moderate exercise. The RMR Analysis evaluates how a client’s current lifestyle impacts their wellness. It is recommended that RMR clients get evaluated regularly since results will change as their bodies change—every 4-6 months for healthy metabolisms and every three months for those with metabolic disorders.

VO2MAX

The VO2MAX Cardio Fitness Assessment is a 5 to 13-minute cardio fitness test designed to help clients find their target heart rate zones for fat-burning, aerobic, and anaerobic fitness activities. The test includes how many calories are burned in specific zones per 60 minutes of exercise as well as oxygen expenditure during that time. The assessment includes a fitness grade ranging from poor to superior.

The VO2MAX test requires fasting from food, caffeine, nicotine, alcohol, and exercise for a minimum of 12 hours before your assessment and is conducted on an ergometer bike with a Hans-Rudolph mask to evaluate your gas exchange and heart rate as you exercise at different intensities for 5-11 minutes.

VO2Max is offered only to Metabolic Division membership holders or by physician referral and is not available to the general public.

FIT3D SCAN

The FIT3D Laser Scan evaluates posture and balance with a 3-D, 360-degree digitally rendered image of the client’s body. In just 40 seconds, it measures a client’s body from the neck to the calves in inches. Since it doesn’t provide composition analysis, it partners well with the DEXA Body Scan to get a different set of metrics. The scan helps with posture, form, balance, and measurement shifts in the arms, thighs, hips, and abdomen.

All Liquivida Locations

The InBody 570 Body Composition Analyzer is standard in all Liquivida locations and analyzes body fat percentage, BMR, skeletal muscle mass, total body water, visceral fat, and more. Additional benefits include:

45-Second Tests: measure fat mass, muscle mass, and body water quickly with the auto-calibrated and non-invasive tool.

measure fat mass, muscle mass, and body water quickly with the auto-calibrated and non-invasive tool. No Empirical Estimations: the Direct Segmental Multi-Frequency BIA technology measures body segments individually without making estimations based on age, sex, ethnicity, or blood type.

the Direct Segmental Multi-Frequency BIA technology measures body segments individually without making estimations based on age, sex, ethnicity, or blood type. Advanced Outputs: metrics like visceral fat level and segmental fat analysis make tracking health and wellness progress, analyzing the effectiveness of programs, and delivering actionable advice easy.

Body composition analysis offers quantifiable data that can be used to identify areas of the body that need improvement as well as those that are working as they should. Liquivida’s approach to metabolic health is just one more reason why it is a trusted leader in the health and wellness industry.

Liquivida is a growing, full-service health and wellness franchise with an innovative approach to health and wellness, founded by Sam Tejada. The company has locations across Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach Gardens. They offer weight-reduction services, medical aesthetics, sexual wellness, hormone replacement treatment, and the highest-quality IV products on the market, all administered by licensed medical professionals. Liquivida has been featured in Entrepreneur, Forbes, and Yahoo! To learn more about Liquivida and the company’s mission to bring the future of health to everyone, visit their website at liquivida.com.

Written in partnership with Ascend