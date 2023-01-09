Photo Credit: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Atlanta’s Porsche Experience Center will expand its footprint with an incredible new track inspired by some of the most dynamic elements of several iconic race courses this April.

The second track, designed by Tilke, effectively doubles the length of the existing driver development course, offering 90 minute driving experiences in Porsche sports cars with one-on-one instruction from a Porsche Drive Coach. The new track can be driven on its own or in combination with the existing track and adds features inspired by some of the world’s best roads and racing turns. The project is a cornerstone of a multi-million dollar investment in further developing the headquarters campus of PCNA.

Open to the public, including owners and non-Porsche owners, the PEC offers drives for visitors with a full brand immersion including a gallery with classic Porsche vehicles on display, a retail shop, and fine dining at Restaurant 356.

