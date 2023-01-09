Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Makes History in Landmark Year

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars makes company history and reaches record sales for the year 2022.

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

For the firs time in its 118-year history, Rolls-Royce reported a sales figure which surpassed 6,000 motor cars in a 12-month period.

“2022 has been a momentous year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “Not only did we reveal Rolls‑Royce Spectre, our marque’s first ever fully-electric series model to the world, it was also the first year we ever delivered more than 6,000 cars in a single 12-month period, with strong demand across our entire product portfolio. But as a true House of Luxury, sales are not our sole measure of success: we are not and never will be a volume manufacturer. Bespoke is Rolls-Royce, and commissions were also at record levels last year, with our clients’ requests becoming ever more imaginative and technically demanding – a challenge we enthusiastically embrace. The unrivaled bespoke creativity and quality achieved by our team here in Goodwood means that on average, our clients are now happy to pay around half a million Euro for their unique motor car.”

2022 proved to be a particularly successful year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in the Middle Eastern, Asian-Pacific, American and European markets. About one third of global deliveries were in the Americas, making the United States Rolls-Royce’s largest market. Florida and California lead the growth in the North American market for the marque.

“2022 was a record year for the Americas,” said Martin Fritches, President of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas. “The brand continues to evolve with Back Badge driving a younger more dynamic clientele in the Americas.”

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Apart from volume alone, the value of clients’ Bespoke commissions was higher than ever before. The seemingly endless possibilities for Bespoke personalization resulted in clients being willing to pay an average of around half a million Euros for their unique Rolls-Royce. Thanks to the high value of Rolls-Royce’s unrivalled Bespoke offering and the company’s consistent focus on profitability, the marque will make a significant contribution to its principal shareholder.

The Middle East is the marque’s leading region for Bespoke commissions, with many unique creations of particularly extensive and individual personalisation. In 2022, Rolls-Royce opened an invitation-only Private Office in Dubai, the first outside Goodwood, bringing the Home of Rolls-Royce closer to the marque’s local clients. Further Private Offices will be introduced around the world in the coming months and years.

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Müller-Ötvös added, “Of course, this success has not been achieved overnight. In 2023, we mark the 20th anniversary of the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, during which time we’ve transformed our business through a long-term strategy based on continuous and sustainable growth, careful management and planning, an unwavering focus on profit and a respectful but forward‑thinking reinvention of the Rolls-Royce brand. We’ve succeeded because we listen and consistently evolve our products in line with our clients’ tastes and requirements, consciously rejuvenating our brand while retaining our innate exclusivity and rarity. Our product portfolio has expanded significantly and later this year we will launch the world’s first ultra-luxury electric super coupé: Rolls-Royce Spectre. Two and a half thousand people are now employed at Goodwood, with over 150 new jobs created in 2022 alone. But perhaps most importantly, we have never put style above substance. In terms of technology, quality and luxury, Rolls-Royce still stands, as it has always done, for the very best of the best.”