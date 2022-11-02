Chiropractor Dr. Jimmy Sayegh Shows Us Why He’s the King of Cracks

Chiropractic care is becoming more popular, with more people turning to chiropractic adjustments for everyday aches and pains. This trend has been linked to the endless benefits of chiropractic treatments, the fact that it is non-invasive and drug-free, and the growing number of chiropractors. There are over 70,000 registered chiropractors in the US, including Dr. Jimmy Sayegh. Dr. Sayegh is a chiropractic physician based in Southern California. He very early cemented his spot in this growing industry, earning the title of King of Cracks.

Dr. Sayegh is one of the most-followed chiropractors on social media in the US. He has over 3.7M followers on TikTok and 200K+ on Instagram. Dr. Sayegh has worked with actors, musicians, directors, and professional athletes like Karim Benzema, Ava DuVernay, Larry Hernandez, and DK Metcalf. His unique adjustments and treatment techniques set him apart.

Dr. Sayegh takes a different approach to chiropractic care. He is not only transforming lives through his chiropractic treatments but also helping the public understand chiropractic treatment, its benefits, and its risks. He has over a decade of experience in the field to achieve this.

Dr. Sayegh has been a chiropractor for 10 years. He began his practice with a dream of becoming a sports chiropractor and helping people heal their bodies, which motivated him to start his first social media account. At the time, chiropractic care was not as popular—many people didn’t understand what it was and what its health benefits were. Dr. Sayegh began recording patient treatment visits and sharing them on his socials to help the world better understand chiropractic care.

He clears up misconceptions about the field, shares pain relief tips, and engages with patients. He believes this will help more people get the right information on chiropractic care and treatment.

Chiropractic treatments are great natural alternatives for people dealing with chronic pain. Chiropractic care can help improve back and neck pain by realigning your spine and easing muscle tension. “It also helps improve posture and athletic performance, and reduce scoliosis symptoms and osteoarthritis,” explains Dr. Sayegh.

However, it is important that you seek treatment from licensed chiropractors. Dr. Sayegh talks about safe chiropractic care, why it is crucial to find the best chiropractor for your needs, and who is a good candidate for chiropractic treatment.

Dr. Sayegh is shining more light on chiropractic care and introducing unique treatments and adjustment techniques to help people manage their chronic back pain and improve posture and performance. He is also using his social media platforms to encourage young people to seek treatment.

Dr. Sayegh is a first-generation Palestinian-American chiropractic physician. He has managed to build a solid brand recognizable by top names in the sports, entertainment, and music industries. Dr. Sayegh hopes to inspire others in the industry by sharing what he has learned in the last ten years through his journey on his social media. He is currently mentoring and educating future chiropractors, PTs, and massage therapists, helping the field grow as a whole, and working alongside medical professionals.

