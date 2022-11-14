To be a modern luxury brand, one must adapt to the surrounding environment and evolve. Thus, in February 2022, Louis Vuitton opened its doors to the new, groundbreaking fine leather atelier, Oratoire. A testament to the Maison’s unwavering commitment to conscious design, circular creativity, and sustainable practices, Oratoire’s bioclimatic design is an industry first — the first industrial eco-building of its type in France, and the most energy-efficient Louis Vuitton site in the world to date.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Without sacrificing Louis Vuitton’s keen eye for architectural design, the stunning Oratoire structure is made from FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified wood, ensuring there is sustainable management of the forests it comes from, as well as 100 percent recycled metal. The Oratoire atelier has accomplished sustainable technical feats within the design by focusing on the insulation and orientation of the site, as well as consciously choosing the appropriate materials to conserve heat or cool the air, and strategically implementing natural ventilation techniques to halve the site’s energy consumption in comparison to the existing Louis Vuitton ateliers. Calling upon natural resources, there is a weather station and temperature sensors that activate louvers on the façade, and the use of natural light helps reduce electricity consumption.

From the inside out, the Oratoire atelier represents the Maison’s perseverance in making strides in eco-conscious design.