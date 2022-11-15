A fleet of ultra-elite hypercars stun attendees of the 2022 Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance at the globally esteemed Wynn Las Vegas.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Las Vegas displayed an elite collection of 200 antique and contemporary vehicles throughout the week in anticipation of the 2022 Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance.

Many of the appearing hypercars are limited-edition, showcasing sleek and seductive design from the world’s most sought-after manufacturers – such as McLaren’s open-rooftop Elva, the Bugatti Chiron Pur R6.002, the Bugatti Divo, and the four-seater Koenigsegg Gemera, among others. Some of the featured vehicles are also traveling to Las Vegas from prestigious museum collections, including The Nethercutt Collection, Petersen Automotive Museum, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Mullin Museum, and the National Automobile Museum (The Harrah Collection). In addition, the event will feature four McLaren Speedtails, a must-see for any automotive enthusiast.

“The 2022 Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance is shaping up to be one of the most extraordinary automotive events of the year,” said Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas. “Not only are we excited to have these exceptional hyper cars on display for all to see, but these unique offerings are the one-of-a-kind experiences we take pride in offering our guests here at Wynn, whether at the Concours or beyond.”

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Among the vintage classic and contemporary hypercars seen at the Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance, these were some of the highlights: