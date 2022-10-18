Spectre, the marque’s first fully-electric motor car, proves how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification.

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

In 1900, Charles Rolls, co-founder of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, prophesied an electric future for the motor car. Today, more than 120 years later, Rolls’ vision has come to fruition with the first fully electric Rolls-Royce – Spectre.

“This is the new start of a bold new chapter for our marque, our extraordinary clients and the luxury industry,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “For this reason, I believe Spectre is the most perfect product that Rolls-Royce has ever produced.

Spectre marks the start of a new era for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, one of full electrification. Modern technology has reached the standard to which Charles Rolls envisioned all those years ago. Upon the unveiling of Spectre, Rolls-Royce has set a new precedent by creating an entirely original class of motor car, the Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé. Rolls-Royce designers’ inspiration is drawn from worlds far beyond automotive, including haute couture, modernist sculpture, nautical design, tailoring and contemporary art. Modern yacht concepts were a major drawing point for the marque’s creatives.

This line of inspiration make sense after taking one look at the silhouette’s most dramatic feature, its fastback.

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Spectre comes equipped with the most technologically advanced bespoke features for a Rolls-Royce yet.

The all-new front seat design has been inspired by British tailoring, with lapel sections that can be rendered in contrasting or matching colors to the main base. As with every silhouette from the marque, Spectre delivers on the iconic Rolls-Royce drive, as it is built on the “Architecture of Luxury” – a new, highly flexible all-aluminum space frame architecture, has been tailored for electric drive. Additionally, Spectre includes Rolls-Royce’s hallmark planar suspension, whose software and hardware developments allow for the marque’s iconic “magic carpet ride.”

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Spectre is available for commission immediately, with first client deliveries beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023. Spectre pricing will be positioned between Cullinan and Phantom.